Justin Bieber's behavior at his wife Hailey Bieber's pop-up event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 18, left some fans worried about the singer's well-being. The 30-year-old Canadian singer arrived at Hailey's Rhode skincare event in an oversized black leather jacket paired with a sleeveless t-shirt and a pair of baggy jeans.

A short clip that has now gone viral shows Justin's interaction with an attendee. The father of Jack Blues Bieber was standing in a hunched posture as the woman approached him. Justin spoke to the person with a wide grin and at one point, bunched up his jeans in an attempt to pull them up.

However, many deemed Justin's body language in the short clip concerning and his smile unusual as they hinted at the new father possibly going through some mental turmoil.

According to a Hailey Bieber fan account on X, @HBieberDaily, attendees speculated Justin was "under the influence of 'substances'" at the event.

A few others opposed the notion and argued that there was nothing unusual about Justin's smile.

"just because he was... smiling??", wrote one X user.

"how is him genuinely smiling & being engaged in conversation strange behavior????", another resonated.

"so when he's not smiling & interacting with fans he's under 'substances' and when he is, he's under them as well? ur bored, it's probs just weed, he's a grown man", reasoned one person.

However, some others were not convinced and insisted that the Peaches hitmaker was going through something and was not actually doing well.

Concerned fans theorized Justin Bieber was allegedly spiraling and linked the supposed current state of his mental health to Diddy's ongoing legal struggles. The Bad Boy Records founder was once Justin Bieber's mentor.

They also speculated that the singer wore dark shades to supposedly hide his eyes which might bear signs of his substance use.

"No wonder he always wearing shades to hide", wrote one person.

"Bro someone needs to save this man, he's spiraling and tbh it doesn't feel good watching it happen", commented one person.

"He's prolly afraid of the diddy tapes coming out and the world knowing the abuse they put him thru. just my take", opined another.

"that smile is maniacal", said one.

Regardless, it is to be noted that there is no confirmation the singer was intoxicated in the viral clip.

Justin Bieber confronts paparazzi at Hailey Bieber's pop-up event

Another clip from Hailey Bieber's Rhode pop-up event in L.A. made rounds online, where Justin was seen telling a photographer not to film him.

The Canadian singer was seen standing inside a van which appeared to be filled with smoke. As a paparazzi went closer to supposedly film Justin Bieber, the singer extended his hand in a motion to stop the cameraman and told him:

"Don't get up all in my space and sh*t, yo. Come on! I'm not like those other guys. Don't get up all in my sh*t."

Two people were seen exiting the van alongside Justin Bieber seconds after, although it wasn't clear who they were.

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated the launching of Rhode's pop-up store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 18. The brand announced through an Instagram post that the store will remain open from February 19 to February 25, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Visitors will be able to choose from skincare products, lip tints and treatments, Rhode mirror and lip case, pocket blush, and its limited edition sugar cookie lip tint.

