"Horrible Role model": Travis Kelce's alleged drunken antics during the Super Bowl victory parade receives criticism online

While celebrating the Super Bowl win on February 14, 2023, Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and others were allegedly seen intoxicated during the victory parade, drawing criticism from social media users. Travis Kelce was apparently seen chugging beer while holding a fan's cardboard cutout of his brother Jason.

The star could then be seen on the microphone apparently chanting the "chop" song when Patrick Mahomes allegedly tried to take the mic from him. While celebrating their victory, Kelce sang a rendition of Garth Brooks' Friends in Low Places. After videos of the allegedly drunken players made the rounds online, users took to X to slam Travis Kelce. Some netizens also called him a "horrible role model."

Patrick Mahomes' partner, Brittany Mahomes, was also bashed online during Super Bowl week after she posted an Instagram story of her receiving an IV.

Netizens assumed that the IV was in preparation for Brittany to rehydrate for the victory parade. However, when people found out that the company she tagged for getting the treatment from also offered a "Hangover Mix," they were quick to criticize her.

Netizens express their disappointment with Travis Kelce

Social media is full of videos and photos of a drunk Travis Kelce. While many users called his drinking cringe, others expressed concern for Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift fans called Kelce a "red flag" and advised her to stay away from the man after seeing his alleged alcohol-induced temper at the parade. Many also alleged that apart from alcohol, the player also takes drugs.

Some X users alleged that Kelce was so drunk that he didn't notice the shooting that took place at the parade. A mass shooting broke out at the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs on February 14 at around 1.30 pm near the end of the parade route.

Witnesses heard multiple gunshots and saw people running and screaming for cover. As per Hindustan Times, the shooting killed one person and left 21 others wounded, including eight children. A local DJ and mother of two, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, died in surgery after she was shot in the chest.

As per the same outlet, police have arrested three suspects associated with the shooting and have also found several weapons from the scene. However, the police also announced that it wasn't a terrorist attack.

While reacting to the shooting, Chiefs players Mahomes and Kelce said that they were "heartbroken" and "devastated" with how the event unfolded.