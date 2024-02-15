Is Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs parade? Pop star to continue to tour in Australia after attending Super Bowl

Taylor Swift did not attend the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in Missouri on Valentine's Day and instead headed to Australia for her Eras Tour.

As she has been dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, she has been to 13 football games since September 24, 2023. Fans speculated if the Grammy Awards winner would attend the parade on February 14.

Kansas City manager Brian Platt told local public radio station KCUR that they might have reached out to the pop star to ask her not to attend the parade, though. He said;

"I can't confirm or deny, but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us."

Swift had also attended Super Bowl LVIII, where The Kansas City Chief won a tough game against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. She was spotted on the field beside Kelce's mother, Donna, and was seen embracing and kissing the football player multiple times.

However, Swift made her way to Australia, where over four million Swifties awaited her arrival. As per Hindustan Times, Swift is flying in a private jet, and her first stop is Melbourne.

The parade has been a much-awaited event in Kansas, as star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other players stood on double-decker buses to greet the fans below.

As per The Guardian, Taylor Swift is scheduled for seven concerts in Australia, three in Melbourne and four in Sydney. According to the State Government modeling, she's estimated to generate $140 million.

Both cities have been preparing for the pop star's arrival. Over 85% of the hotels in Melbourne are booked. Australian bead sales have also hit the roof as the Eras Concert's tradition of exchanging friendship bands continues.

Taylor Swift at Melbourne Airport for Eras Tour

On February 15, Taylor Swift landed in Melbourne before 1 am on a private jet from the United States. As per The Sydney Morning Herald, she was rushed to a Black SUV to Crown Towers in Southbank, close to Melbourne's CBD.

The Sydney Morning Herald states that the pop star has broken an Australian record for fans attempting to buy concert tickets. More than 800,000 fans were spotted waiting at the Ticketed online lounge on June 28, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

In 2023, the first tranche of Eras Tour tickets for Taylor Swift's Sydney show was sold out within two hours, while the Melbourne tickets were all sold in just an hour. Some fans stayed awake overnight waiting to secure the tickets.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is an ode to her musical "eras," including highlights from her 10 studio albums. The concert runs for around 3.5 hours, and Swift will be performing 44 songs from her overall music career.

