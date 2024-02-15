Brittany Mahomes was documenting the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade throughout the day. Tragedy then struck when a shooting broke out towards the end of the parade route. A local Kansas City Radio DJ and mother of two died and 22 others, mostly children, suffered injuries.

Brittany stopped posting videos and photos of the Chiefs' celebration on her Instagram stories and instead posted a black screen with her thoughts and condolences. However, her sentiments weren't received by many who thought that her words weren't sincere.

"Highly embarrassed and disappointed in this, Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it's devastating. Lives lost and people injured during something that was suppose to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the families involved."

Some NFL fans on Reddit were upset that Mahomes used the word 'embarrassed' when describing her emotions and thoughts. Using the word sent a message of shame about the Kansas City area, which had fans outraged.

Some fans were also taken aback that she mentioned future Super Bowl parades, showing concern solely for the celebrations and not the serious gun problem the United States is facing.

Brittany Mahomes meant well and was affected by the tragedy that occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The delivery of her message wasn't received by fans who were emotional over the tragic event.

Below are the comments by fans on Reddit.

Kansas City Chiefs players send thoughts to victims of parade shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs took to the city streets on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate their second consecutive Super Bowl win. Players were on multiple floats with their families, enjoying the time with their fans. There was a celebration at Union Square where the team and staff were onstage.

It was just after the onstage celebration that tragedy struck near a parking garage at the end of the parade route. The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that all their players and staff were accounted for and safe. Shortly after, players took to social media to offer their messages to their loyal fan base.

Travis Kelce shared that he was heartbroken and that the Kansas City area means everything to him.

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes sent his prayers to the city.

"Praying for Kansas City...."

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling asked if anyone could get him in touch with the injured children.

"Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families? First off I want to make sure they're doing ok, But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery."

Children's Mercy Hospital announced late in the evening that all children were expected to recover fully.