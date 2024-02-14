WATCH: Patrick Mahomes shows off ‘dad bod’ during thrilling Chiefs Super Bowl parade

It's parade day for Patrick Mahomes, which means this time that he's going shirtless. After his "dad bod" went viral a few weeks ago in the locker room, he decided to pull it out a little bit more this time and reveal it to the world on his own terms. Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Mahomes teased bringing it back out again after the parade. He admitted that the picture of himself from a few weeks ago was unflattering, partly due to the wrong angle being used. He resolved that he might have to take his shirt off again to prove to everyone what he really looks like.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Regardless, it's not a six-pack that the Kansas City Chiefs QB is employing under his shirt. Perhaps it's the parade setting (and maybe a bit of alcohol), but he was more than willing to show his physique off to the world on Valentine's Day.

It was an epic Super Bowl win that more than cemented his status as an all-time great. He is one of a few to earn three titles, and he did it in extremely impressive fashion along the way.

Two road games against the AFC's number one and two seeds were wins. That included a matchup with the league's best defense and two of its best offenses.

He then went to Vegas and defeated the San Francisco 49ers, who were favored in every single game this year, in a late comeback fashion. He's earned the right to dress however he chooses as a result.

Patrick Mahomes shows his body on his terms

Patrick Mahomes went viral earlier in the year against his will for his shirtless image from the locker room. Following the impressive AFC Championship victory over Baltimore, he was photographed in the locker room.

Patrick Mahomes celebrated in style

That wasn't how he had intended to be seen, and his dad bod got fans talking. Now that he's won yet another Super Bowl, he decided that he didn't care if anyone and everyone saw his body, so he wore a jacket with no shirt at the parade in Kansas City.