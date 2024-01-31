Patrick Mahomes embarrassed as Chiefs QB’s shirtless dad-bod picture goes viral

Patrick Mahomes may well be the greatest quarterback on the planet and a historically good NFL player, but a recent picture proves that one doesn't have to have six-pack abs and bursting muscles to be that. A viral photo from his AFC Championship celebration went viral, and it's not entirely flattering.

In the pircture, a shirtless Mahomes is seen in the locker room speaking to his team after a massive victory, and the quarterback got a little embarassed by the picture that the world has now seen.

Mahomes tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? #DadBodSZN"

Whatever he's doing, he's doing it right as he has been almost unstoppable in the playoffs. He has been sacked twice all postseason and has not turned the ball over once as he's taken an undermanned Kansas City Chiefs offense to the precipice of a repeat title.

They defeated the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in a thrilling three-game run that has them in the Super Bowl with a chance to become the first team to go back-to-back in quite some time, so the shape Mahomes' appears to be in is clearly not impacting his play whatsoever.

Patrick Mahomes in elite form ahead of Super Bowl

All season long, it has felt like the San Francisco 49ers were the NFC's team of destiny. Despite a brief lull, they have looked unbeatable at times. They dismantled the NFC's best opposition frequently and dispatched opponents in the playoffs despite not playing their best game.

Patrick Mahomes is back in the Super Bowl

All season long, it has also felt like the Kansas City Chiefs were experiencing a bit of Super Bowl hangover and that this was finally the year an AFC squad had their shot at making it out.

Yet, these two teams still stand and make for a great matchup. Patrick Mahomes, in exceptional form right now, has his team still standing against the odds. Unfortunately, another difficult test awaits him and his quest for a third career Super Bowl.