Will Taylor Swift be at Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 parade? All about singer's schedule after Travis Kelce's third title win

Taylor Swift was an integral part of the Kansas City Chiefs' championship-winning season, although many NFL fans might not want to admit that. She was one of their most avid fans and was in attendance for 13 of their 21 games despite not showing up until Week 3. She even took a 13-hour flight from Tokyo just to make it to the Super Bowl.

It makes sense then that she might be part of the Super Bowl parade. Wives and girlfriends of players often join them on the floats, and there has never been a wife or girlfriend as notable as Swift.

However, she's not going to make it to the parade with Travis Kelce. The superstar singer is reportedly set to head back to continue the international legs of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift to fly to Melbourne

Australian news outlets reported that she would be flying from Los Angeles to Hawaii for a brief pit stop and from there to Melbourne. Swift has sold-out shows there on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. After that, she will continue to Sydney, Australia, on February 22 for four shows, before dropping into Singapore on March 2.

That doesn't leave her much time to do anything, let alone make it to the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, February 14. It has become a bit commonplace to track the planes she flies on for various reasons, and they believe hers is headed straight for Australia.

She couldn't have necessarily predicted that Kansas City would defeat the San Francisco 49ers and earn this parade, thus preemptively carving out time for it. Additionally, she is not one to cancel shows for any reason.

Taylor Swift won't join Travis Kelce at the parade

Before the Super Bowl, she had a show in Tokyo that barely left her with enough time to get to the game, but she didn't cancel. Earlier in her concert run, a multi-hour rain delay also didn't even get her to cancel in Nashville.