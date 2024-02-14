Kansas City Mayor shuts down reports of asking Taylor Swift to skip Chiefs Super Bowl parade

With Taylor Swift having a few days to spare before her Eras Tour resumes in Melbourne, Australia, she has time to attend the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade.

However, according to an article by The New York Post’s Matt Ehalt, Kansas City’s city manager might have told Swift’s team not to attend the event.

Doing so will be for her and everyone’s safety because the Kansas City Police Department might not be able to properly conduct their duties if more Swifties flock to “The Heart of America.” However, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas refuted the report by tweeting:

“Not true at all. Just had a great chat with @kcpolice Chief Graves. We’re enchanted to welcome everyone to tomorrow’s parade and the women and men of our police department are prepared to keep all safe. We’ll have a great championship celebration for our Chiefs!”

Ehalt wrote that the Chiefs’ victory parade for winning Super Bowl 57 drew close to a million attendees. The crowd will be bigger if Taylor Swift is in Kansas City for the festivities, starting at noon Eastern Time.

The two-mile parade route will go through Grand Boulevard before ending at Union Station, the site of the 2023 NFL draft. The victory rally will commence at that venue starting at 1:45 p.m. ET.

As Mayor Lucas assured adequate security from the city’s police department, attendees won’t have to think of inclement weather. The Weather Channel predicts a ten percent chance of rain during the victory parade and rally.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ come-from-behind overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 made the event possible. It was the team’s third Super Bowl victory in five seasons, and Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award.

Taylor Swift will make another mad dash to Melbourne

If Taylor Swift attends the victory parade to support Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, she must take a private jet to Melbourne after the celebration.

With Australia being a day ahead of the United States, it will already be February 15 when she lands on the other side of the globe. This quick turnaround will only happen if Taylor Swift is in Kansas City.

Before the Super Bowl, she wrapped up the final day of her Eras Tour leg in Tokyo, Japan, before riding a private jet nicknamed “The Football Era.” The plane landed early evening on February 11, Eastern Time, at LAX International Airport, giving her enough time to reach Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.