"Patrick Mahomes might shoot him with a shotgun": Marquez Valdes-Scantling blaming QB after dropping pass has Chiefs fans losing their mind

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a playoff berth after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. The victory also gave the Chiefs their eighth consecutive AFC West division title, guaranteeing them a home game during the Wild Card Round.

However, their victory came with drama after wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling blamed the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player for a dropped pass. He felt like the pass was behind him, resulting in an incompletion.

Patrick Mahomes and Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a heated moment

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback finished the game with 21 completions out of 29 attempts for 245 yards, a passing touchdown, and zero interceptions. Some of his incomplete passes were intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Cincinnati Bengals had a 17-10 lead with less than a minute left in the first half. On third-and-3, Patrick Mahomes attempted a pass to an open Valdes-Scantling. However, the fifth-year player from South Florida gestured where the ball should have been placed, telling Mahomes he was off-target.

“Mahomes might shoot MVS with a shotgun after this game”

Meanwhile, FOX Sports Analyst Nick Wright shared his take on this sequence:

Valdes-Scantling finished the game with one reception for three yards. He could have had more if he caught those dropped passes.

It’s not the first time Valdes-Scantling took the spotlight due to a dropped pass. He also failed to hold onto a Patrick Mahomes throw that could have been a game-winning touchdown during their Week 11 Monday Night Football game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, fellow wideout Tyreek Hill defended Valdes-Scantling, saying it’s one of the hardest catches to complete.

Chiefs’ issues with dropped passes remain

The failed catches have affected Valdes-Scantling’s numbers. Last season, he had 42 receptions for 687 yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs. This year, he has 21 catches for 315 yards and a touchdown in 16 games.

As Wright mentioned, Valdes-Scantling has ten dropped passes this season. That’s an unfortunate part of a league-leading 39 dropped passes. They can put the issue to rest for now after clinching a playoff berth and the division title.

However, the Chiefs have one regular season game left (road game versus Los Angeles Chargers) before they start their Super Bowl title defense. If the issue with dropped passes persists, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are in trouble, regardless of which team they will host in the postseason.