When will Selena Gomez's next album release? Singer's fiance Benny Blanco claims her unreleased album Seven Heavens may release in the future

Selena Gomez's fiance, Benny Blanco, hinted on March 20, 2025, that her unreleased album, Seven Heavens, may see the light in the future. The album was supposed to be Gomez's third solo studio album, set to be released through Interscope Records in 2017. In a conversation with fans via Stationhead, Blanco said in a viral audio which also featured Gomez:

Ad

"Everyone keeps saying what happened to 'Seven Heavens', guys just wait, do you think Selena's gonna leave you guys hanging?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Gomez's third and latest studio album, Rare, was released in 2020 instead of Seven Heavens. This came despite the singer teasing the release of Seven Heavens by posing with a t-shirt saying the name on her social media back in 2017. However, Gomez is now focused on her latest joint venture with Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's joint album, I Said I Love You First, will be released across all streaming platforms on March 21, 2025, at 12 am ET. The album was preceded by three singles: Scared of Loving You, Call Me When You Break Up (featuring Gracie Abrams), and Sunset Blvd. An accompanying music video for the latter track has also been released.

Ad

Selena Gomez says she's been the "most intimate" she could be in the studio during the making of I Said I Love You First with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez Hosts the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health - Inside - Source: Getty

In a joint interview with Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez and her fiance, Benny Blanco, opened up about their upcoming collaboration album, I Said I Love You First. Gomez said that the sessions they had during the album's making were the "most intimate" she had ever had, as she worked with a trusted, niche group of collaborators and friends.

Ad

"We did everything from home, and we created it with people that we love," she said.

Selena Gomez's team included songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, who also worked with her on the 2015 single, Good For You, which peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Benny Blanco echoed Gomez's sentiments in the interview, claiming that it was the happiest she had seen his fiance be while making music. He said:

"I hadn't seen her excited about music for a long time. And I remember she was like, 'I have to pull over the car because I'm so happy.' And then I knew at that moment. I was like, 'Well, if it's making both of us happy, then hopefully it makes a few other people happy.'"

Ad

Further, Gomez revealed that she was "frustrated and kind of confused" about where she was musically, but Benny Blanco helped her out of the block. The music producer described the making of their album as a "cathartic and therapeutic experience." He added that they kept the sessions "close to the chest" to make it "exactly how they wanted it and to feel exactly how they wanted it to feel."

Speaking about the album's title, Selena Gomez said it perfectly describes her relationship with Benny Blanco. It "embodies his stories" combined with her own.

Ad

"They have meanings that are really just personal to both of us. So one song could actually mean two different things," Blanco added.

Blanco and Gomez also addressed rumors about their impending wedding, claiming their main focus is their joint album. The couple believed it was a "special time" for them and wanted to pour their hearts out and apply it to their work.

Ad

For the uninformed, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on social media in December last year. They are yet to announce further plans for their wedding.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback