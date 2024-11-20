"People are not as hungry to hunt you down"— Selena Gomez explains why she publicly posts about her relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez revealed the reason why she shares snippets of her relationship with Benny Blanco online. In her latest cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, published on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the Only Murders in the Building star said that publicly posting about her and Blanco's relationship is her way to protect their peace. She explained:

"When you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they're going to, but if you're like, 'I did it,' they're like, 'Oh, well, there's you, just going to Sushi Park.'"

Speaking of going on dates at Sushi Park, Gomez said she really loves that restaurant. She was recently pictured with Benny Blanco for a date night in the West Hollywood restaurant on November 6, with Gomez covering her face with a brown scarf. She jokingly referenced the scarf during her THR interview, saying:

"If you see, I'm like [pantomimes wrapping her face in a scarf]. I just try not to give them good ones sometimes; but other times, it's part of the job and you just have to deal with it."

Selena Gomez also said that there's so much about her relationship with Benny Blanco that people don't see. While she's been more public about their romance than in her previous relationships, she keeps some things just for herself.

Selena Gomez says that she can "see a future" with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had known each other for years before they started dating in July 2023, although they kept their romance private until December that same year. They even collaborated on the song Same Old Love in 2015 and 2019 track I Can't Get Enough, with Gomez singing with Colombian rapper J Balvin and Blanco producing with Tainy.

In her latest feature for THR, the singer shared that one of the reasons why she's sharing her relationship with the producer on social media is because she can see a future with him. She said:

"I guess this is the safest I've ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person."

She previously called Blanco her best friend alongside photos of them together in an embrace that she shared on Instagram in February 2024. Selena Gomez also gushed about her boyfriend in her cover story for Vanity Fair on September 9, saying how their relationship altered her view of love. She said:

"I've never been loved this way... He's just been a light. A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything."

As for Benny Blanco, he appeared on Kai Cenat's livestream on November 19 and said that he and Gomez had been friends for "10-plus years." It was the singer who initiated turning their friendship into romance by making a move and asking him out. He recalled it, saying:

"She asked me out. It was crazy."

However, at the time, he didn't realize that they were on a date until the middle part of the meal. He recalled the Rare Beauty mogul saying that she would have worn something different on their "date," making him pause and ask her, "Wait, what? We're on a date? I had no idea."

He said that Selena Gomez asked to hang out with him again. By that time, he said that he realized she might "like" him and that he said he kissed her, leading to the start of their relationship.

