"That's my next goal" - Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco talks about having kids

American record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco recently opened up about what the next chapter of his life should be, particularly in his personal life.

The 36-year-old and singer Selena Gomez were rumored to have been dating since July 2023, and they went public with the relationship in December of that year.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Benny appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. When the host asked him if he wanted to "have kids with Selena? Have you told her you want to have kids yet?", he replied:

"It’s always a topic of conversation to me every day. That’s my next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."

However, Blanco also expressed that he does not have any plans for a proposal yet.

Benny Blanco reveals having kids is his “next goal” amid Selena Gomez romance

Benjamin Joseph Levin, known professionally as Benny Blanco, has been dating Selena Gomez for over six months. The couple first met while Benny worked on her 2015 single, Same Old Love. They have since collaborated on other projects including his 2019 song I Can't Get Enough, featuring J Balvin and Tainy.

Benny Blanco mentioned on The Howard Stern Show that he is thinking about having children in the future and it is a topic of conversation between him and Selena every day. Stern then asked him if he was thinking about popping the all-important question of proposing. Blanco quipped about not being ready. He said:

"I don't have anything. I got no shoes on. I gotta get my act together. I take everything a day at a time. I just know that when I look at her, I just say, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’ That’s what I always say to her."

The host also claimed later on in the interview that he sees marriage in Blanco’s future, to which the music producer responded:

“You and me both.”

Selena Gomez confirmed that she and Blanco were dating on December 7, about six months from when the rumors began.

She wrote, replying to her fans on Instagram that he “is my absolute everything in my heart” and that she is at her “happiest” in the relationship. During the interview Benny gushed over Selena, saying:

"When we went out on our first date, I didn’t even know it was a date. I remember sitting there and she’s like, ‘Well, I would have worn something different for this date,’ and I was like, ‘What? We’re on a date?' She’s the coolest, the nicest, the sweetest. She’s truly just like my best friend … we laugh all f*cking day."

Selena Gomez has also recently been open about her dating life with Benny Blanco. In February, she spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the relationship she wanted, saying:

"I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you. And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel. It's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

Benny Blanco's talk about children comes a week after Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber revealed that his wife Hailey Bieber was pregnant with their first child on May 9, 2024.

Entertainment Tonight reported she is a little over six months pregnant.