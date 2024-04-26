"I was the last one to know": Benny Blanco says he didn't realize he was falling in love with Selena Gomez

American singer and record producer Benny Blanco opened up about unexpectedly finding love with his girlfriend Selena Gomez, whom he started dating in June 2023. In a new interview with Wall Street Journal magazine published on April 25, the 36-year-old singer revealed that he was "the last to know" about falling in love with the pop star.

“I was the last one to know. It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love’,” he said.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez were friends and collaborators for nearly a decade before they started dating. They recently worked together on Gomez's new song, Single Soon, released in August 2023, in which the pop star ironically celebrates her newfound freedom as a single woman.

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023

Selena Gomez sent her fans into a frenzy when she confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December. According to Elle, the couple first sparked dating rumors when Gomez commented on Blanco's Instagram post about his new cookbook.

In December, a few fan accounts posted rumors of Gomez and Blanco dating, which saw the latter liking and commenting on the posts. She later posted a picture of herself seemingly with Blanco on her Instagram stories.

The Only Murders In The Building Star also reportedly defended her boyfriend on social media, commenting:

“He has treated me better than any human being on this pl

Meanwhile, the music producer claimed not to partake in any discourse on social media surrounding him, especially negative comments. Elsewhere in the interview, Blanco revealed that his online persona was an act for the camera, saying:

"I'm really good at turning it on for the camera if I have to. When I have to talk about myself, I feel strange."

In the Wall Street Journal magazine interview, Blanco confirmed that the couple secretly started dating in June, revealing that he had the romantic epiphany when the two spent time during a recording session.

The two were also spotted at a Knicks game on April 22.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez at the New York Knicks game (Image via Getty Images)

While the two singers bonded over their love for music, another thing that brought them closer was their shared love for food. Gomez leads a cooking show called Selena + Chef on Max while Blanco has been working on releasing his own cookbook this year.

Benny Blanco to be honored with President's Award

According to Variety, Benny Blanco will be honored with the President's Award at the 2024 BMI Pop Awards on June 4 at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

The Eastside hitmaker, who released his debut album Friends Keep Secrets in 2018, has collaborated with several decorated artists like SZA, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran, to name a few.

Barbara Cane, BMI's VP of Worldwide Creative, called Benny Blanco's contribution to music and songwriting "unparalleled", adding:

“His artistry and dedication to his craft have profoundly inspired and influenced many in our creative communities and we are thrilled to be honoring him with the BMI President’s Award. We’re also looking forward to a fabulous night that will celebrate the top songwriters and publishers we are privileged to represent.”

Benny Blanco is currently gearing up for the release of his cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, on April 30.