"I see folks can’t take a joke anymore" - Internet divided over Justin Bieber calling Stevie Wonder a "fool," hinting at a possible collab

Justin Bieber seemingly made fun of Stevie Wonder's blindness in a recent Instagram story. According to People's report, on April 10, the pop star uploaded a screenshot of himself, facetiming Stevie Wonder. In the caption, he wrote:

Ad

"This fool never sees my facetimessss."

This comes after Bieber uploaded an Instagram post on April 6, asking artists to DM him if they want to collab. Artists including Drake, Big Sean, Kehlani, Jaden Smith, and Bailey Zimmerman commented under the post. It is uncertain whether Bieber would collab with them or not.

Bieber's Instagram story was reuploaded on X by the page @PopCrave. The tweet garnered a negative response from netizens who called out the singer for reportedly making fun of Stevie Wonder.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One netizen (@ThatsQueenBritt) called out other netizens, saying that they can't take a joke. They wrote,

"I found this hilarious…. I see folks can’t take a joke anymore."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens were seemingly displeased with Bieber. One (@OmilliTees) stated that people shouldn't look up to celebrities as the industry messes them up in the long run.

Another (@crypticbabydoll) stated that the pop star looked seemingly "psychotic."

"I ain't think he was crashing out for real for real like they say but you don't call the legend 'this fool' even as a joke so sh*t maybe he is," a netizen wrote on X.

Ad

"Damn I feel bad for the biebs! Hollywood really fxcks these ppl up.... why do we keep looking up them? Caring wtf they do, wear, drive? None of that stuff actually seems to make them happy in the long run." Another netizen wrote.

"This is not just offensive but lowkey psychotic. He looks like he's about to crash out." Another X user wrote.

Ad

While one netizen (@superklimber) defended Justin Bieber by saying that the singer most likely didn't mean to call Stevie Wonder blind as an insult. Other netizens pointed out that the musician was legally blind as he had retinopathy of prematurity, a condition in which prematurely born babies suffer from blindness.

"Y'all i don't think he meant it like THAT......lots make jokes about his sight but that doesn't take away from his legend status," a netizen on X wrote.

Ad

"Ummm no disrespect to Stevie Wonder but…JUSTIN because he LEGALLY CAN’T SEE—, wth is happening right now ????" Another netizen commented.

"This is actually making fun of his disability cuz he won’t even see this," another X user wrote.

"Did Justin B. just called Mr. Stevie Wonder a fool?!?! Making fun of his blindness too??? Oh Hell No!!!" A netizen wrote.

Ad

More details on Stevie Wonder's blindness

Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy For Roberta Flack At Celebration Of Life In Harlem - Image via Getty

According to People's report dated April 10, 2024, Wonder shared his childhood stories The Wonder of Stevie podcast to journalist Wesley Morris and Barack Obama.

Ad

The 74-year-old stated that he was born six weeks early, and he was put in the incubator. Because of the incubator releasing too much oxygen, the singer developed retinopathy of prematurity. He claimed his mother often cried because of his blindness.

"I was born. Shortly after that, I’m blind. My mother went through the different things, and so my experience with that was deep," he said.

Ad

The singer said he would console his mother saying that God must've had a bigger plan for him. He said:

"'Mama, you shouldn’t cry, you’re making my head hurt.' And I said, 'Maybe God has something for me that’s bigger than all this.' History proved that true."

According to J-14's report, Justin Bieber is expected to release his untitled album this year. Details like the release date, album title, features are yet uncertain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More