How did Stevie Wonder go blind? Picture of singer without glasses leaves netizens taken aback 

Stevie Wonder, the blind but legendary singer, is known for many hit songs like Part-Time Lover and I Just Called to Say I Love You. Stevie was always seen wearing black glasses, but a photo of him without them has surfaced on social media.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez Stevie Wonder pictures going viral of him without glasses on Stevie Wonder pictures going viral of him without glasses on 😳 https://t.co/3n6C0bfdUO

This has led many people to wonder how the musician became blind and what the true cause of his blindness was. The Superstar and singer of That's What Friends Are For lost his sight as a newborn, as he acquired a condition called retinopathy of prematurity, also known as RoP.

Now that the picture of the singer without his glasses has gone viral, netizens are going gaga as it is not every day that one sees a picture of the legend without his glasses.

RightOnTV @RightOnNFTV Stevie Wonder without glasses Stevie Wonder without glasses😎 https://t.co/EblhvWFIJN

“Coulda sworn he was born with those glasses on”: Social media users in shock after pictures of Stevie Wonder without the glasses go viral

Social media users came across a rare sight when several accounts shared pictures of the legendary singer, Stevie Wonder, without his glasses. With many people commenting on how different he looks, others also stated that they were so used to seeing the For Once in My Life singer with glasses that they could have "sworn" that he was born with them.

Many others also speculated that the picture belonged to 1989, from the Hall of Fame induction speech. Here is how the netizens reacted to the viral picture of the singer:

🌸🫧Miracle🫧🌸 @miracleeannee @DailyLoud Wow, that’s crazy I’ve never seen his face before. Literally my whole life… coulda sworn he was born with those glasses on. @DailyLoud Wow, that’s crazy I’ve never seen his face before. Literally my whole life… coulda sworn he was born with those glasses on.

DC 🏁 @Suecrae @DailyLoud Pretty sure this is from his Hall of Fame induction speech in 1989. @DailyLoud Pretty sure this is from his Hall of Fame induction speech in 1989. https://t.co/gJY46GMkDR

tya @tyareneee Just saw a pic of Stevie Wonder without glasses and I could’ve went on with the rest of my life not seeing that like fr lmao Just saw a pic of Stevie Wonder without glasses and I could’ve went on with the rest of my life not seeing that like fr lmao

Ms. Joyce Tarot @MsJoyceTarot



And I have to say it:

Black people, cut it out. Stop tearing each other down



Stevie Wonder is a legend. And beautiful with or without his glasses Daily Loud @DailyLoud Pictures of Stevie Wonder without glasses are going viral online Pictures of Stevie Wonder without glasses are going viral online 👀 https://t.co/0tCY6O6EWQ Blind people have to where glasses to protect ableists from reality? The negative comments and jokes are shamefulAnd I have to say it:Black people, cut it out. Stop tearing each other downStevie Wonder is a legend. And beautiful with or without his glasses twitter.com/DailyLoud/stat… Blind people have to where glasses to protect ableists from reality? The negative comments and jokes are shamefulAnd I have to say it: Black people, cut it out. Stop tearing each other downStevie Wonder is a legend. And beautiful with or without his glasses twitter.com/DailyLoud/stat…

Moe @theM0Eyouknow Daily Loud @DailyLoud Pictures of Stevie Wonder without glasses are going viral online Pictures of Stevie Wonder without glasses are going viral online 👀 https://t.co/0tCY6O6EWQ I could’ve lived the rest of my life with out seeing Stevie Wonder without glasses and been okay. twitter.com/dailyloud/stat… I could’ve lived the rest of my life with out seeing Stevie Wonder without glasses and been okay. twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

HOMAGE ™ @Gobs_lwl Seen Stevie Wonder without glasses on eyes wide open. Seen Stevie Wonder without glasses on eyes wide open.

T0TSIE @ebstot101 Stevie Wonder is very handsome without his glasses. Stevie Wonder is very handsome without his glasses.

Ro2x🙅🏾‍♂️ @_Ro2xxx Blocking every post i see if Stevie wonder without them glasses Blocking every post i see if Stevie wonder without them glasses

liyahdaloner @aaliyah69195650 Why would I look up Stevie wonder without glasses ? I’m bout to have nightmares Why would I look up Stevie wonder without glasses ? I’m bout to have nightmares 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩

African Barbie 💋 @etusiiii I’m sorry but Stevie wonder looks so much more handsome without his glasses. All he has to do is close his eyes. I’m sorry but Stevie wonder looks so much more handsome without his glasses. All he has to do is close his eyes.

ANYCIA SYMONÉ @princesspopthat this stevie wonder without his glasses tho. this stevie wonder without his glasses tho. https://t.co/LRb5eurzLL

#TillerBrief™ @TillertheWorld Pictures of Stevie Wonder without glasses Pictures of Stevie Wonder without glasses https://t.co/vBMwDXh6YP

More details about Stevie Wonder’s rare eyesight condition explored

Stevie Wonder was born in 1950 in Michigan. Yet, because the musician was born six weeks early, his predicament started as soon as he was born. While many people believe that the singer was born blind, the truth is that he lost his sight when he was six weeks old.

The same happened due to the incubator releasing and containing too much oxygen, which led to Retinopathy of Prematurity. The condition occurs when the growth of the eye is aborted and causes the retinas to detach. This then ultimately results in blindness.

Stevie Wonder @StevieWonder The Universe Is Watching Us — What Happens Next... The Universe Is Watching Us — What Happens Next... https://t.co/X5qlACUafW

However, many people wondered how Stevie learned to play the guitar since he was blind. Well, the truth is that he taught himself to play many musical instruments, including the harmonica, drums, and even a piano, just by feeling the surface. Moreover, he learned all of this before turning 10.

Poll : 0 votes