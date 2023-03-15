How did Stevie Wonder go blind? Picture of singer without glasses leaves netizens taken aback 

Stevie Wonder, the blind but legendary singer, is known for many hit songs like Part-Time Lover and I Just Called to Say I Love You. Stevie was always seen wearing black glasses, but a photo of him without them has surfaced on social media.
This has led many people to wonder how the musician became blind and what the true cause of his blindness was. The Superstar and singer of That's What Friends Are For lost his sight as a newborn, as he acquired a condition called retinopathy of prematurity, also known as RoP.
Now that the picture of the singer without his glasses has gone viral, netizens are going gaga as it is not every day that one sees a picture of the legend without his glasses.
“Coulda sworn he was born with those glasses on”: Social media users in shock after pictures of Stevie Wonder without the glasses go viral
Social media users came across a rare sight when several accounts shared pictures of the legendary singer, Stevie Wonder, without his glasses. With many people commenting on how different he looks, others also stated that they were so used to seeing the For Once in My Life singer with glasses that they could have "sworn" that he was born with them.
Many others also speculated that the picture belonged to 1989, from the Hall of Fame induction speech. Here is how the netizens reacted to the viral picture of the singer:
More details about Stevie Wonder’s rare eyesight condition explored
Stevie Wonder was born in 1950 in Michigan. Yet, because the musician was born six weeks early, his predicament started as soon as he was born. While many people believe that the singer was born blind, the truth is that he lost his sight when he was six weeks old.
The same happened due to the incubator releasing and containing too much oxygen, which led to Retinopathy of Prematurity. The condition occurs when the growth of the eye is aborted and causes the retinas to detach. This then ultimately results in blindness.
However, many people wondered how Stevie learned to play the guitar since he was blind. Well, the truth is that he taught himself to play many musical instruments, including the harmonica, drums, and even a piano, just by feeling the surface. Moreover, he learned all of this before turning 10.