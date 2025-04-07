"This would just be a masterpiece I know it" - Fans speculate possible collab as Drake teases Justin Bieber over unanswered DM

Justin Bieber posted on Instagram on April 6, asking artists to DM him if they wanted to collaborate with him. Among thousands of comments, Drake wrote that he DM'd the pop star but didn't receive a reply.

Drake's reply was reposted on X by the user @realalmightee, and it garnered a varied response from netizens. While some were seemingly excited about the collaboration, others criticized the two artists' previous 2012 track, Right Here.

Drake responded to Justin Bieber's Instagram post asking for collabs. (Image via Instagram/@justinbieber)

One netizen (@Brinaliscious) stated that a collab between Drake and Justin Bieber would be a "masterpiece."

"This would just be a masterpiece I know it," they wrote.

Some netizens were excited about a collaboration between the two artists, as they mentioned Right Here, the first and last collaboration for Bieber's 2012 studio album, Believe.

"Right here, I still play, even now, great track they made together," a netizen wrote on X.

"Canada energy Justin, I wish Justin can do a Canadian vibe songs, with Drake or The Weeknd, he can do it!" another netizen wrote.

"A collab album from these two legends would be so fire. But they gotta run it back fa sho. Not for nothing, Right Here Feat. Drake should’ve done better," another X user wrote.

However, some netizens were not supportive. One (@GA_WI2000) mockingly stated that Drake would seemingly use this collaboration to make people forget about his public feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"We don’t want it. He’s acting weird. He was just posting owls, making us think we were going to get a song with them, and now he’s unfollowed Drake. SMH," a netizen wrote on X.

"Aye bro i know your life is a*s right now but I really need that Bieber stimulus package to make people forget I got my sh*t cooked by Kendrick," another netizen commented.

"They’ve already made music together I’m not interested," another X user wrote.

Recently, Justin Bieber unfollowed many artists on Instagram, including Drake

Justin Bieber at Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly - Image via Getty

Justin Bieber unfollowed 25 Instagram accounts in February. According to a News 18 report, he unfollowed producer Benny Blanco, The Weeknd, Drake, Usher, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Diplo, Vice President JD Vance, and Scooter Braun's entertainment and media company SB Projects.

According to an E! News report on February 24, the pop star's representative released a statement to TMZ on February 23. They stated that Justin Bieber cut off several people from his life as they no longer served him positively.

"He ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," Bieber's representative said.

They also denied drug abuse rumors, calling them "pitiful." They said that Justin Bieber is at the best place in his life and that the alleged false narratives are "exhausting." The representative told the media outlet,

"The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true, he is in one of the best places in his life. [It is] exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

According to a September 4, 2024, report in The New York Times, Mk.gee stated that he was working on Bieber's upcoming album. It is uncertain when the untitled album will be released.

