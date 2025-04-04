A list of the most anticipated albums for April 2025: Release date, tracklist, and more

March 2025 delivered some of the biggest albums of the year, with Playboi Carti's third studio album - MUSIC, finally hitting streaming platforms after years of delays and missed deadlines.

Ad

Carti's MUSIC went on to debut at No.1 on Billboard's 200 charts, pushing past Lady Gaga's seventh studio album MAYHEM, which was released to streaming platforms on March 7, 2025.

Other major projects delivered to streaming last month include Jennie's debut studio album Ruby, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's first collaborative LP I Said I Love You First, and Lil Durk's Deep Thoughts.

A list of major albums scheduled to release in April 2025

Playboi Carti's third LP has been dominating streaming platforms and music charts, with the project seemingly marking one of the largest hip-hop debuts of all time. The Atlanta rapper's MUSIC reportedly sold over 300,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Ad

Trending

Below is a list of projects and highly anticipated LPs scheduled to be released in April 2025.

1) More Chaos (Ken Carson) - April 11, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ken Carson is reportedly gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album, More Chaos, which acts as the second installment to his October 2023 project A Great Chaos.

In a now-deleted post, Ken revealed a list of 17 full-length records that are expected to be included on More Chaos' official tracklist, all of which have been listed below:

Traplump Shift Naked Dismantle ROAE Phazearth BCA VMP Xposed 1st Night 200 Kash Confetti Psycho Narcotics MOH Proud Family THX

2) Black Samson, The B*stard Swordsman (Wu-Tang & Mathematics) - April 12, 2025

Ad

Ad

American hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan is reportedly going to be releasing a sequel to their The Saga Continues compilation project, produced by frequent collaborator Mathematics.

Wu-Tang Clan and Mathematics' upcoming LP, titled Black Samson, The B*stard Swordsman, is scheduled to hit streaming platforms on April 12, 2025, hosting the following 12 records as part of its official tracklist:

Sucker Free City (feat. Kurupt and Ralph McDaniels) Mandingo Lions Roar (The Lion's Pit) (feat. Kool G Rap, Rza, and U-God) Claudine (feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Nicole Bus) Shaolin Vs. Lama (feat. Inspectah Deck and Raekwon) Executioners From Shaolin Cleopatra Jones (feat. Masta Killa and Raekwon) Warriors Two, Cooley High (feat. Benny The Butcher and Method Man) Let's Do It Again (feat. 38 Spesh, RJ Payne, RZA, and Willie the Kid) Dolomite (feat. Cappadonna, Masta Killa, and U-God) Trouble Man (Outro) (feat. Kameron Corvet) Charleston Blue, Legend Of A Fighter (feat. Cappadonna, KXNG Crooked, and Nicole Bus)

Ad

3) Kush + Orange Juice 2 (Wiz Khalifa) - April 20, 2025

Ad

Wiz Khalifa is seemingly gearing up for the release of a brand new LP, titled Kush + Orange Juice 2, which appears to act as the official follow-up to his eighth mixtape Kush & Orange Juice, released in 2010.

While the cover art and official tracklist are yet to be revealed, the rapper has dropped several lead singles as part of the build-up to Kush + Orange Juice 2's official release. Records that could potentially make an appearance on this LP have been listed below:

Ad

Khalifa’s Home Hide It (feat. Don Toliver) Brings Your Lungs (feat. Smoke DZA) Hit It Once

4) Why Not More? (Coco Jones) - April 25, 2025

The official cover art for Coco Jones' debut studio LP 'Why Not More?' releasing this April (Image via Instagram/@cocojones)

Coco Jones is reportedly gearing up for the release of her debut studio album, Why Not More?, which is scheduled to be delivered to streaming platforms at the end of the month.

Ad

While the singer has unveiled the official cover art for her upcoming project, the tracklist for Why Not More? has yet to be revealed. However, the LP's listing on Apple Music does confirm the inclusion of 14 full-length records, of which the following have already been released:

Taste Here We Go (Uh Oh) Most Beautiful Design You

5) The Navy Album (Roddy Ricch) - April 25, 2025

The official cover art for Roddy Ricch's third LP 'The Navy Album' releasing this April (Image via Instagram/@roddyricch)

Following the project's announcement back in October 2024, Roddy Ricch is gearing up for the release of his third LP, The Navy Album, which is scheduled to be delivered to all major DSPs later this month.

Ad

The LP is expected to host a total of 16 full-length records and will include the following lead singles as part of its official tracklist:

Survivor's Remorse Lonely Road (feat. Terrace Martin)

Another hip-hop project netizens have been talking about is Kanye West's WW3, a new LP that was surprisingly announced by DJ Akademiks earlier in the week.

While the album missed its expected release on Friday (April 4), Ye's WW3 has been generating significant buzz amongst fans and critics, with the rapper even dropping an NSFW music video for the project's lead single.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More