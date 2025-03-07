"WIZ is pushing 40 and still rapping about weed" — Internet reacts to J. Cole and Wiz Khalifa's 'cLOUDs'

On February 21, J. Cole released a new track - cLOUDs - featuring Wiz Khalifa via his Inevitable blog. Offering more context to the track in a blog post a few days later, the Grippy rapper wrote:

"Just wanted to share. Made this a few days ago, then i added a second verse and was like 'man I got a blog now, I can put whatever I want up there.' I didn’t have a title 20 minutes ago when I decided to really put this up. But now I got one… cLOUDs"

cLOUDs samples Wiz Khalifa's Never Been - a track from the latter's 2010 mixtape, Kush & Orange Juice. Per HotNewHipHop, Cole intended to pay tribute to Khalifa's history and expand on it by adding his new verse on cLOUDs.

On Friday, March 7, @nfr_podcast tweeted about the release of cLOUDs - a song by J. Cole and Wiz Khalifa - on X, attaching its snippet to their tweet.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 302K views, 8K likes, and 1K retweets. Netizens have since been reacting to it, with one of them writing:

"Where's the GROWTH!?!?!? WIZ is pushing 40 and still rapping about weed...ugh...When is here gonna evolve???????"

Some netizens appreciated the song, wondering how the two legends from the blog era hadn't collaborated before.

"WOW. Why tf these two blog era legends never been on a song together before until this?!" - commented an X user.

"People who weren’t around for mixtape Wiz will never understand how dope this dude is" - added another.

"Wiz don’t get enough respect out here" - wrote a third netizen.

"I’m Ngl, love Wiz. Shits getting old. Brooo we get it! J Cole Merked this beat and you get on there to hehe and spit boring weed bars…Really thought he would have evolved more musically at this point. I mean he’s doing just fine tho" - replied a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others claimed that J. Cole's verse didn't feel the same after his role in the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef that started last year and is still ongoing.

"Ngl it’s hard to listen to Cole after the beef" - posted a fifth user.

"Don’t hop on the beat if you’re not going to outrap or at least be on par with the original verse" - added a sixth one.

"Another Cole verse wouldn't have made it fair." - commented a seventh netizen.

HotNewHipHop also reports that despite both J. Cole and Wiz Khalifa belonging to the same era, they've never traditionally collaborated, besides the remix of Yo Gotti's 2010 track, Look In The Mirror.

Wiz Khalifa weighed in on J. Cole's apology for his diss against Kendrick Lamar last year

In December 2024, when Wiz Khalifa appeared on Club Shay Shay to discuss the current state of hip-hop, he also weighed in on J. Cole's apology. He had dissed Kendrick Lamar in his track, 7 Minute Drill - released in April 2024 - which he then took down from all streaming services, calling it the "wackest sh*t" of his career.

When Wiz was asked about his opinion on the matter, he claimed that he wasn't into what J. Cole did as a rapper, continuing:

"In hip hop, according to the rules. Nah, hell nah. You're not supposed to do that."

However, he continued that on a more human level, he thought what Cole did was the smart move. According to Wiz, with his apology, the Power Trip rapper proved himself the bigger person. He added:

"It takes a bigger man to actually be like, 'I don't want no problems'. In real life, I f*ck with it... I'll let other people do the hip hop thing."

J. Cole's cLOUDs has also been available on YouTube since February 22, courtesy of the Universal Music Group (UMG).

