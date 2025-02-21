"If all of The Fall Off is this good"- Fans react as J. Cole drops new single, 'Clouds'

J. Cole has recently released a new single titled Clouds through his blog, Inevitable, on February 21, 2025. The lyrics of the rapper's track, produced by DZL and Omen, featured him speaking on a lot of topics.

J. Cole said in his latest blog post that he did not have a title around 20 minutes before the song was released, adding that apart from DZL and Omen, he has also contributed a little bit to the track. According to Complex Music, Cole's latest blog post, where he announced the single's release, also stated:

"Just wanted to share. Made this a few days ago, then I added a second verse and was like "man I got a blog now, I can put whatever I want up there.""

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by NFR Podcast on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to J. Cole's latest single. One of them referred to Cole's upcoming album, The Fall Off by writing:

"Bro if all of The Fall Off is this good."

Expand Tweet

Among other responses, J. Cole's fans were spotted supporting him, with one of them saying that his new album will be "generational."

"This is FHD lvl lyrics", a user wrote on X.

"The Fall Off is gonne be generational. Yall hear that flow on them verses?????", a netizen stated.

"Let's Go Cole!!! This sh*t was", an X reaction mentioned.

On the other hand, a few people also criticized the single as they reacted.

"Creative but boring rapper", one of the reactions reads.

"We don't deserve Cole", a netizen commented.

"Why are rappers all dropping new sh*t now? Drake now J. Cole.. is it a timed thing in the industry?", another X user reacted.

J. Cole previously spoke about the new song in another blog post

While Cole had first released the song Clouds through his blog, the single is yet to arrive on other platforms. The song was released around two days after he teased its arrival through his blog in a statement that read:

"I knowwww mannnn. I'm off to a bad start with the consistency, but I'ma do better! Watch!! I been locked in on the music while also balancing family life. It's a juggling act that a blog post wouldn't do justice in explaining. But with that said, I'm back tending to this garden."

J. Cole has not released any new album for around four years. As mentioned, he has a project titled The Fall Off in his upcoming lineup. Although a release date is yet to be confirmed, Cole clarified the rumors of the album's arrival on a new blog, The Algorithm on January 28, 2025. He wrote:

"Ib told me some people was thinking this blog meant an album was about to drop. Nahhh. Not exactly. When it's time for something you will know. This is not that. I just wanted a place to share documentaries I be watching on YouTube and songs I f*ck with."

Cole also expressed gratitude to all those who have been sending him love in the form of comments and texts and that he is trying to reply to all of them alongside spending time with his friends and family members.

