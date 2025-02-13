"Please start posting announcements with an anti-trigger warning" — Fans assume Jonas Brothers are breaking up after they post an extended statement

The Jonas Brothers recently created headlines with a statement on social media, leading to speculations that they are possibly breaking up. The lengthy statement was posted through Instagram on February 13, 2025, and the group started addressing the fans by saying:

"As a family, we have been reflecting a lot lately. It's been 20 years since we started this journey together. To us, it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-can with a couple of guitars and copies of It's About Rime CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local mall to play for anyone who would listen."

The Jonas Brothers mentioned that they have been pursuing their dream of being a part of the music industry and connecting with everyone through it. The statement read that the brothers were teenagers when they started their journey and that Nick was not eligible to be a part of a "PG-13 movie."

While their words hinted that the Jonas Brothers were seemingly breaking up, netizens took to the comments section of their post on X to share their reactions to the same. A user stated that the group should add a message before sharing anything similar to the above-mentioned post and wrote:

"Please start posting announcements with an anti-trigger warning: "not a break up announcement.""

While other users also advised the same for the group, they additionally expressed gratitude to the Jonas Brothers for praising their fans in the statement.

"My heart sank when I started reading omg. Trigger warning please! I love you guys can't wait to spend 2025 with you all", a user wrote on X.

"For a second I thought you guys are breaking up again. Super excited about these announcements we love you", a netizen stated.

"Not gonna lie the 2013 PTSD in me jumped out. Love you guys, can't wait for the next 20", one of the reactions reads.

There were some funny responses as the users reacted to the statement alongside others continuing to address their excitement for the group's plans for this year.

"I thought they were breaking up [laughing emojis]", an X reaction mentioned.

"I am so thankful for you guys and your music. I can't wait to see and hear about everything you have planned for this year", a netizen commented.

"Im so proud of you guys. Cheers to the next 20 years", an X user stated.

Jonas Brothers thanked their fans for their support over the years

In the latest statement, the Jonas Brothers thanked the fans for giving them the best memories and praised them for celebrating the victories of the group altogether alongside analyzing the mistakes and facing all forms of obstacles. The statement continued:

"It's seemingly impossible to put our appreciation into words. None of this would have been possible without you. You've shown up for us. Rooted for us. Encouraged us. And inspired us."

The group wrote that the connection they shared with the fans since their first show has been an important part of their lives and added:

"We are celebrating this wild 20-year journey by doing what we love, and we can't wait to share it with you. 2025 will be a year of music: New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack. Nick returns to Broadway this spring for The Last Five Years."

The band additionally confirmed that their "holiday movie" is ready now and that people can expect more announcements in the upcoming days. The group's last major project was The Album, which came out in 2023 and reached the third spot on the US Billboard 200 and UK Albums (OCC).

