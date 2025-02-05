"Kendrick pulling everybody out of hibernation": Fans react as Wiz Khalifa drops freestyle rap set to 'Squabble Up'

Wiz Khalifa is currently trending as he recently released a freestyle remix of Kendrick Lamar’s Squabble Up, called Roll Up. Written by Wiz Khalifa, Kevin McCall, and Stargate, it was released as the second single from his third studio album, Rolling Papers.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified the song double platinum, and it peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the last time he was associated with Lamar and collaborated with him was a decade ago, in 2014, for his Do It Again. It featured rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Terrace Martin.

Meanwhile, once the news went public, netizens took to @hiiipowers’s X post to react to the same. They mostly gave positive feedback and wrote “rap game is back” because Lamar allegedly pulled everyone out of “hibernation.”

Here, he referred to Lamar’s November 2024 release, Squabble Up, which he released four months after his Drake diss track, Not Like Us.

“Kendrick pulling everybody out of hibernation. Rap game is back,” wrote one X user.

Others also said similar things, one said Wiz is restoring the order while another said that mainstream rap is back.

“He’s restoring order. Not the hero we deserve, but the one we need,” said another user.

“I'm tired of trap.. Let the OGs come back,” commented one user.

“We need mainstream rap back,” wrote one user.

Additionally, there are some more positive reactions as one claimed that Wiz was unbeatable during his prime years, while another one said that they need it in Spotify.

“Kids these days will never understand how hard Wiz went in his prime… Dudes still got it too,” one praised.

“Felt like I was back in high school for a second,” one said.

“I need this on Spotify,” demanded one user.

Wiz Khalifa's Roll Up got a positive review

Khalifa also commented on Drake (Image via Getty Images)

In March 2011, Wiz Khalifa performed a shortened version of Roll Up and then Black and Yellow at the 2011 MTV Woodie Awards. Later, he sang the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May 2011 and on the Late Show with David Letterman on April 11, 2011.

Billboard wrote in its positive assessment of the single on February 19, 2011, and claimed that although Roll Up differs significantly from Wiz Khalifa's earlier songs, the song's reported easygoing emotional tone is very refreshing.

Additionally, during the same time, in their article, Popdust claimed that Roll Up was a refreshing romantic poem and went on to say that Wiz's chorus might see a rise in popularity among people who can understand the song's sentiment.

Roll Up became Khalifa's fifth-highest charting single as a solo artist after debuting at number 48 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at number thirteen. On the other hand, this isn’t the only time Wiz Khalifa made the news in recent days.

On Wednesday, December 11, he made an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast to discuss his opinions on the music business, especially Drake's recent lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

The former also talked about the current feelings that rappers have for one another. At the episode's 31-minute mark, Wiz Khalifa stated:

“Bout time. I’m tired of ni*gas acting like they’re cool with each other. Just speak how you really feel bro… Naw, it sounds like a Drake move to me.”

Wiz Khalifa went on to say that he views Drizzy as a "businessman" in addition to a musician. He said:

“Well, he’s [Drake] a musician and a businessman in my eyes. So it’s like, if he’s not in the public eye winning musically, he’s going to get a win wherever he can. I mean it’s a smart thing to do, in my opinion. They’re playing it exactly how they’re supposed to.”

Now, after this release, Khalifa hasn't said anything about his next release as of yet.

