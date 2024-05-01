Wiz Khalifa pays tribute to XXXTENTACION, Nipsey Hussle, TakeOff, Young Dolph, and other late hip-hop artists during Las Vegas show

On April 27, 2024, Wiz Khalifa paid tribute to his fallen friends and hip-hop artists, including XXXTENTACION, Nipsey Hussle, Young Dolph, and others. The singer performed at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas and featured a touching performance of See You Again.

The singer flashed the photos of various rappers who have passed away on the screen above the stage. Each photo contained the year of birth and death of the hip-hop artists.

The artist also mourned the loss of rappers like PMB Rock, TakeOff, and King Won. This is not the first time the Black and Yellow singer has paid tributes to his fellow artists and legends of the industry.

Wiz at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party. (Image via Getty/Greg Doherty)

Wiz Khalifa's song See You Again is a tribute to fallen artists

When Paul Walker passed away in 2013, part of making the Furious 7 film a tribute to the late actor was a search for a song. Sung by Khalifa and Charlie Puth, See You Again is about grieving a loss, family, and brotherhood. In an old interview with MTV News, Khalifa talked about the writing of the song.

"I basically thought about what the movie stands for as far as family and the brotherhood."

Wiz Khalifa pays tribute to late hip-hop artists(Image via Getty/Bryan Bedder)

While the song was originally written as a tribute to Paul Walker, over time, Khalifa continued to sing it in memory of many other fallen artists. At his latest performance at Drai's Beachclub on April 27 in Las Vegas, Khalifa took his fans down memory lane and mourned the loss of artists who passed away in previous years.

Many also noted that none of the rappers - except DMX, who was also included in the tribute - made it to their 40th birthday. Unfortunately, most artists lost their lives to violent acts or homicide.

Some of the rappers whose pictures were displayed on the screen while Khalifa sang See You Again were:

XXXTENTACION (1998-2018) : American rapper and singer who was shot and killed during a Florida robbery in 2018.

: American rapper and singer who was shot and killed during a Florida robbery in 2018. Nipsey Hussle (1985-2019): Hip-hop artist and father of two was shot and killed outside his store.

Hip-hop artist and father of two was shot and killed outside his store. TakeOff (1994-2022) : The youngest rapper of the hip-hop group Migos was fatally shot in Texas.

: The youngest rapper of the hip-hop group Migos was fatally shot in Texas. King Won (1994-2020): An American rapper from Chicago was shot dead after a violent confrontation outside a club in Atlanta.

Previous tributes by Wiz Khalifa

Khalifa at the BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu. (Image via Getty/Bennett Raglin)

The music world has lost many great artists in the last decade and Wiz Khalifa has reminded us of their presence from time to time. The singer has previously paid tribute to the hip-hop artists at the Sauce Boyz musical festival on April 14, 2023.

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dog subsequently kicked off their High School Reunions Tour on July 7, 2023. The singers surprised fans with another tribute to iconic hip-hop artists. Apart from the rap artists, the singers also displayed photos of Paul Walker and basketball player Kobe Bryant.

Apart from his performances at live shows, Khalifa has also been preparing for the release of the sequel and music release to his classic album Kush & Orange Juice. While Wiz has not yet revealed a release date for his new album, fans anticipate what lies in store for them.

Wiz Khalifa has not been shy in sharing his feelings about his friends and hip-hop artists. He continues to incorporate a touching gesture throughout his See You Again performances.