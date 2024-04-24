How much are tickets to Ohana Festival 2024? Presale, lineup, dates, location, and all you need to know

Ohana Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 27 to September 29, 2024, at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. This year will see the eighth edition of the festival, which was first held in 2016. The 2024 edition of the festival will feature founder Eddie Vedder and artists such as Alanis Morisette and Garbage, among others.

The festival announced its lineup via a post on its official Instagram page on April 23, 2024. Public tickets will be made available after the presale ends, depending on whether any tickets are left. Three Day tickets are priced at $530 in the general category, $1589 for VIP category, and $10,225 for VIP Ultimate category.

1 Day tickets are priced at $196 for general category and $624 for VIP category. There will also be hotel packages available, which are available from $189.47 to $1324.23 per person per night. All tickets and packages can be found on the festival's official website.

Presale for the festival will begin on April 25, 2024 at 10:00 am PT and can be accessed by signing up on the official website of the festival. International patrons must use email to sign up, while US-based patrons can also use SMS to sign up. There will also be a Chase presale available simultaneously.

Ohana Festival 2024 festival lineup, dates, and headliners

Ohana Festival 2024 is set to feature a star-studded lineup that will include founder Eddie Veder's main band Pearl Jam as a headliner for two days. Meanwhile, other headliners include Garbage, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Turnpike Trabodours, and Alanis Morissette.

Pearl Jam is returning to the festival this year in the midst of their world tour, in support of the band's newest album, Dark Matter. The band will also perform at a number of the other festivals as part of said tour, such as the Mad Cool Festival in Spain.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse are also touring presently, in support of their upcoming album, Fu##in’ Up, which is scheduled to be released on April 26, 2024. The band is currently scheduled to end the tour on July 31, 2024, following which it will perform at the Ohana Festival.

The full lineup for Ohana Festival 2024 is given below:

September 27, 2024 (Day 1)

Pearl Jam

Garbage

Maren Morris

Crowded Horse

Ryan Beatty

Dogstar

Flipturn

Gabriels

Jamie Wyatt

Linka Moja

Pillow Queens

September 28, 2024 (Day 2)

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Turnpike Trabodours

Black Pumas

Jenny Lewis

Glen Hansard

Cat Power sings Dylan "66

The Moss

Ibibo Sound Machine

Joe Wong

Nite Creatures

Goldie Boutilier

Very Nice Person

September 29, 2024 (Day 3)

Pearl Jam

Alanis Morisette

Idles

The Breeders

Peter Cat Recording Co

Kim Gordon

La Lom

La Santa Cecila

Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers

Bad Nerves

John Cruz

Ohana Festival 2024 is a collaboration between Live Nation, Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam's manager Matt Smith. The festival is surf and beach themed just like all previous editions. The festival was started in 2016 with the first edition featuring artists such as Cat Power, Lana Del Rey, and Corinne Bailey Rae, and it reportedly drew a total of 15,000 people in the initial years.

Since then, the festival has grown significantly, with recorded attendance approaching over 60,000 people in recent years. Prominent artists at the festival's previous editions included artists such as The Killers, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and more.

