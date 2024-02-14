Neil Young & Crazy Horse 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Neil Young & Crazy Horse 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from April 24, 2024, to May 23, 2024, in venues across mainland North America. The tour, titled "Love Earth Tour," will be in anticipation of a new album, Fu##in’ Up, which will be released first on Record Store Day on April 20, 2024, before a full release on April 26, 2024.

The new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as San Diego, Chicago, Toronto, and Queens (New York City), among others, was announced by the singer via a post on his official Instagram account on February 13, 2024.

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by subscribing to the official Neil Young Archive Yearly membership, which is priced at $24.99 for the classic category, $44.99 for the rustic category, and $99.99 for the patron category.

There will also be a Live Nation presale available on February 15, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. EST. The presale code for accessing said presale is ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users.

General tickets will be available on February 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Ticket prices have not been provided as of yet for general tickets. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer mentioned above.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse 2024 tour: Dates and venues

Neil Young & Crazy Horse's upcoming North America tour represents their first major tour in over a decade, with the two frequent collaborating acts having last performed in a couple of shows in 2018 in the US and in Canada the following year. The last full tour by the two acts as a whole was in 2014 as part of Neil Young's tour to support his album A Letter Home.

Crazy Horse is an American band best known for their collaborations with Neil Young as well as Buffy Sainte-Marie and Ian McNabb. Aside from their collaborations, the band is also known for their second studio album, Loose, which was released in January 1972.

The full list of dates and venues for the Neil Young & Crazy Horse 2024 tour is given below:

April 24, 2024 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 25, 2024 – San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 27, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 1, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 2, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

May 5, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at Orion Amphitheater

May 7, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 8, 2024 – Franklin, Tennessee at FirstBank Amphitheater

May 11, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

May 12, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

May 14, 2024 – Queens (New York City), New York at Forest Hills Stadium

May 17, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

May 18, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

May 20, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

May 22, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 23, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aside from the upcoming tour, Neil Young will also perform at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival 2024 on September 19, 2024, at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Ground in Louisville, Kentucky.

