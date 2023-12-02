The Killers Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, venues, dates, where to buy, and more 

The Killers' 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from June 14, 2024, to July 7, 2024, in venues across mainland UK as well as Ireland and Scotland. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album, Rebel Diamonds, which is set to be released on December 8, 2023.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, and more cities, via a post on their official Instagram page on December 1, 2023.

The presale for the tour will start on December 6, 2023, at 9:30 am GMT. Presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the new album from the band's official website. General tickets for the tour will be available from December 8, 2023, at 9:30 am GMT.

Tickets can be purchased via the brand's official website and prices for the same have not been announced as of this writing.

The Killers Tour 2024 dates and venues

The Killers are set to release their fourth compilation album, Rebel Diamonds, on December 8, 2023. Speaking about the album in the trailer of the same, the band elaborated, stating:

“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives… and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years."

The full list of dates and venues for The Killers' 2024 tour is given below:

June 14, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3arena

June 15, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3arena

June 18, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

June 19, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

June 21, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

June 25, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Ovo Hydro

June 26, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Ovo Hydro

July 4, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

July 5, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

July 7, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

An overview of The Killers' music career

The Killers released their debut studio album, Hot Fuss, on June 15, 2004. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian and UK album chart. It remains the band's most successful album to date.

The band released their second studio album, Sam's Town, on October 3, 2006, and it peaked as a chart-topper on the Irish, Kiwi, and UK album charts. Day & Age, the band's third studio album, was released on November 18, 2008. It ranked on the Irish and UK album charts and also peaked at number 2 on the Kiwi album chart.

In 2009, the band released their live album, Live from the Royal Albert Hall, on November 6, 2009. The Killers' last major success came with their fourth studio album, Battle Born, which was released on September 18, 2012.

Aside from their studio albums, the band also found success with their second compilation album, Direct Hits, which was released on November 11, 2013.

Fans are now excited to see the group in action on their upcoming tour in 2024.