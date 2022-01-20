GRAMMYs 2022 roundup: Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

As part of the SKPop GRAMMYs roundup of 2022, we look at the category of Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media.

Audio and visual media have a relationship as old as their own history. Their use in movies has immortalised many songs. Directors like Quentin Tarantino and Edgar Wright take pride in digging up old tunes and reviving them via use in their films.

The Grammy for Compilation Soundtrack honours the film albums that curate the best songs to fit and elevate their visual treats.

Nominees for this year's GRAMMY Awards for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

1) Cruella (Various Artists)

Disney's latest heroic retelling of a villain story emerged as an uber-chic fashion showdown between Emma Stone's Cruella and Emma Thompson's Baroness. The extravagant costume design and bombastic performances from the two leads gained ample attention.

The soundtrack was an integral part of the pizzaz, too, providing banger upon banger to the tune the two fashionistas enter. The compilation contains pop, soul, disco, and a lot of rock. Florence and the Machine recorded an original theme named Call Me Cruella.

2) Dear Evan Hansen (Various Artists)

This coming-of-age musical film directed by Stephen Chbosky failed to impress critics and audiences alike.

But the soundtrack contains original and cover tunes, which elicit the musical nature of the film. Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith, Dan + Shay, Finneas, and Tori Kelly find a place in the movie. Ben Platt contributes a host of earnest acoustic pop ballads, which are a joy to listen to.

3) In the Heights (Various Artists)

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of the Broadway musical In The Heights features members of a predominantly Dominican Washington Heights community who pursue their sueñitos (little dreams) for a better life.

The soundtrack has all the Latino flavour it deserves and more. Always, a doo-wop version of Siempre (the original Broadway tune) doesn't even feature on the soundtrack but is a fascinating number.

4) One Night in Miami... (Leslie Odom Jr. & Various Artists)

A gripping alternate history film about a fictionalised encounter between African-American icons Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke has a soundtrack curated by Leslie Odom Jr., the second Hamilton alum on this list.

Odorn plays soul icon Sam Cooke in the film, and he uses Cooke originals, contributions by other black musical legends and jazz pieces by Terence Blanchard to create a rousing soundscape worthy of the high-octave drama of the film.

5) Respect (Jennifer Hudson)

This category is incomplete without a musical biopic. Jennifer Hudson's soundtrack for Respect, her tribute to the late Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin, was a shoo-in for the Grammys.

Hudson resurrects some of the greatest hits from Aretha while earnestly trying to also channel the sheer raw emotion behind them. She elicits some legitimate goosebumps with her rendition of the song, after which the name takes its name. It is the perfect gateway for newer generations to Aretha's timeless music.

6) Schmigadoon! Episode 1 (Various Artists)

This musical comedy starring SNL all-star Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key is a homage to, and a parody of, golden age musicals. It tells the story of a couple on the rocks being stuck inside a musical, set in a town named Schmigadoon!

A massive chunk of the runtime is given to spontaneous bursts into song, which the two protagonists forever baffle at. The gimmick doesn't turn sour because of the boundless energy flowing from each track.

7) The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Andra Day)

Andra Day plays the jazz and swing queen of yesteryears in this biopic. She has been nominated for every conceivable award for her troubles, the irony being that Holiday won all of her Grammys posthumously.

The soundtrack has her don Billie Holiday's hat to croon to many jazz and blues standards and original tunes composed for the late singer. Day's natural voice is an octave higher than Holiday, but her soulful takes on the late great's tunes make for a fantastic listen.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will take the Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media Grammy home?

Edited by Yasho Amonkar