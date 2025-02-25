Wu-Tang Clan officially announces the "FINAL CHAMBER TOUR": Dates, Tickets, Venues, and more

Wu-Tang Clan has officially announced their final tour, titled "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour". The announcement was delivered via their social media accounts on Monday (February 24).
Their tour will seemingly take the legendary Staten Island hip-hop collective across major cities in North America, officially kicking off on June 6, 2025, in Baltimore. The tour will include 27 individual dates, with hip-hop duo Run The Jewels confirmed as their opening acts.
According to Wu-Tang Clan's announcement, there will be no pre-sale events and all tickets will be going live this Friday. The AEG-produced tour has scheduled ticket sales for 10 a.m. local time on February 28, 2025.
Fans interested in purchasing a ticket would need to register in the "Wu-Tang queue," scheduled to open 30 minutes before the live sale.
Band leader RZA sat down for an exclusive interview with The New York Times this week, revisiting Wu-Tang Clan's historic rise to fame and the massive impact the collective had on the growing hip-hop culture in the early 1990s.
"This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years," he stated.
RZA went on the explain how the entire collective will be present for the tour, and that fans will be receiving live renditions of unreleased music, stating:
"On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen."
Everything we know about Wu-Tang Clan's Final Chamber Tour: Complete list of dates and venues
After more than 30 years of music, Wu-Tang Clan has become an extremely relevant force within the hip-hop industry and the larger music soundscape.
First coming together in 1992, the collective's upcoming tour will comprise all eight surviving members, namely RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa, as listed in The New York Times.
Their final tour reportedly marks the culmination of a five-year plan, as stated by RZA, and will find Wu-Tang Clan joining forces with Amazon Music to release a live EP as well as 1500 exclusive pressed vinyl copies.
The complete list of dates and venues for Wu-Tang Clan's Final Chamber Tour has been provided below:
- June 6, 2025 - Baltimore, Maryland @ CFG Bank Arena
- June 7, 2025 - Raleigh, North Carolina @ NCLenovo Center
- June 10, 2025 - Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena
- June 11, 2025 - Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena
- June 13, 2025 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
- June 14, 2025 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
- June 15, 2025 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
- June 16, 2025 - Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center
- June 18, 2025 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Footprint Center
- June 20, 2025 - Ontario, Canada @ Toyota Arena
- June 21, 2025 - San Diego, California @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
- June 22, 2025 - Los Angeles, California @ Crypto.com Arena
- June 24, 2025 - San Francisco, California @ Chase Center
- June 26, 2025 - Sacramento, California @ Golden 1 Center
- June 28, 2025 - Seattle, California @ Climate Pledge Arena
- June 30, 2025 - Vancouver, British Colombia @ Rogers Arena
- July 1, 2025 - Portland, Oregon @ Moda Center
- July 4, 2025 - Greenwood Village, Colorado @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- July 7, 2025 - Chicago, Illinois @ United Center
- July 8, 2025 - Detroit, Michigan @ Little Caesars Arena
- July 9, 2025 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
- July 11, 2025 - Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden
- July 13, 2025 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
- July 14, 2025 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
- July 16, 2025 - New York City, New York @ Madison Square Garden
- July 17, 2025 - Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center
- July 18, 2025 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center
With Killer Mike and El-P joining Wu-Tang Clan for their reported final outing as a collective, the upcoming Final Chamber Tour is expected to be an extremely creative and nostalgic live event for the legendary hip-hop group and their fans.