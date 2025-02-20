How much are tickets to Osheago Festival 2025? Lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

One of Canada's biggest summer music attractions, the Osheago Festival, is returning to Montréal this year, reportedly featuring headlining performances from major artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Shaboozey.
Marking the festival's 18th edition, Osheago's official social media accounts uploaded the complete line-up for this year's live event, scheduled for August 2025.
Their announcement also confirmed ticket pre-sale events, which are currently live on their partner Ticketmaster's website. Interested fans and concertgoers with American Express cards will need to register for access, as stated in their disclaimer below:
"American Express Cardmembers can get Front Of The Line presale ticket* access starting today, February 19th at 10:00 a.m. ET until Thursday, February 20th at 9:59 a.m. ET."
General ticket sales begin this Friday (February 21) at 10:00 a.m. local time. Below is a complete list of prices per ticket, alongside the multiple variations:
a) Individual Tickets
- General Admission - From $293
- Casino De Montréal Gold - From $554
- Defender Platinum - From $1179
b) Group Tickets
- Casino De Montréal Gold Table - From $842 (per person)
- Birkenstock Suites - From $1524 (per person)
- Panoramic Suites - From $918 (per person)
Complete line-up and dates for Osheago Festival 2025
Osheago Festival 2025 is scheduled to take place between August 1-3 at Montréal's Parc Jean-Drapeau festival grounds.
Rock band The Killers will headline Friday's opening night, with Tyler, the Creator headlining Saturday night's festivities almost a week after he plays his sold-out show at Bell Center on July 22, 2025.
Grammy-nominated singer Olivia Rodrigo will make her official Osheago Festival debut on Sunday, closing out the live event's final date.
Another major artist who will be performing at Montréal's biggest live music event is rapper Doechii, who recently received a Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal.
Shaboozey's inclusion on the line-up for Osheago 2025 will mark the first time a country rapper has played at the music festival. He recently had a massive 2024 following the release of A Bar Song (Tipsy), which had a historic run atop Billboard's Hot 100 charts, resulting in several Grammy nominations.
Founder of Osheaga Festival and the VP of concerts at Evenko, Nick Farkas, recently sat down with Billboard Canada to discuss the upcoming music event and Shaboozey's inclusion on their line-up, stating:
"We thought he would be a great artist to try on both festivals. I think people are more open now to listen to different styles of music, not just identifying as 'I like one genre.' We see a lot more crossover in our fans' musical taste, and we feel like Shaboozey really represents that."
The complete list of artists scheduled to perform at the Osheago Festival 2025 has been provided below:
a) Friday (August 1, 2025)
- THE KILLERS
- GLASS ANIMALS
- DOECHII
- DOMINIC FIKE
- LUCY DACUS
- FINNEAS
- JORJA SMITH
- BARRY CAN'T SWIM
- ARTEMAS
- JAMES HYPE
- NICO MORENO
- DAMIANO DAVID
- OMAH LAY
- LA FEMME
- THE STRUTS
- JOEY VALENCE & BRAE SALUTE
- FUNK TRIBU
- EKKSTACY
- WUNDERHORSE
- SHERMANOLOGY
- DUA SALEH
- AQYILA PRETTY GIRL
- BEGONIA
- GROUP PROJECT
- BIBI CLUB
- PYPY
- TALLANDSKINNY
b) Saturday (August 2, 2025)
- TYLER, THE CREATOR
- GRACIE ABRAMS
- THE CHAINSMOKERS
- SHABOOZEY
- LOST FREQUENCIES
- KALEO
- TV ON THE RADIO
- BBNO$
- SAMMY VIRJI
- FUTURE ISLANDS
- ALEX WARREN
- SMINO
- TOMMY RICHMAN
- CLAUDE VONSTROKE
- GOOD NEIGHBOURS
- NAOMI SHARON
- ADAM TEN
- WHITNEY
- MATT CHAMPION
- DURAND BERNARR
- TINZO+JOJO
- PROSPA
- BLACK PARTY
- SOFIA CAMARA
- NOORIYAH
- ALEMEDA HOLOGRAMME
- BELI
- SAMANT
- MINT SIMON
c) Sunday (August 3, 2025)
- OLIVIA RODRIGO
- CAGE THE ELEPHANT
- JAMIE XX
- ROYEL OTIS
- THE BEACHES
- CHET FAKER
- ISOXO
- MARINA
- GIGI PEREZ
- MARK AMBOR
- AMAARAE
- BIGXTHAPLUG
- BOSSMAN DLOW
- LOCO DICE
- THE DARE
- JERSEY
- ODEN & FATZO
- RUBY WATERS
- INJI BATHERULA
- KENNY MASON
- TAYLAH ELAINE
- RAU_ZE
- THE DARCYS
- DEBBY FRIDAY
- TURBINE
- EMI JEEN
- RENON
Osheago Festival 2025 will host 87 artists, many of whom will be playing at the music event for the first time.