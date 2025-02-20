How much are tickets to Osheago Festival 2025? Lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

One of Canada's biggest summer music attractions, the Osheago Festival, is returning to Montréal this year, reportedly featuring headlining performances from major artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Shaboozey.

Marking the festival's 18th edition, Osheago's official social media accounts uploaded the complete line-up for this year's live event, scheduled for August 2025.

Their announcement also confirmed ticket pre-sale events, which are currently live on their partner Ticketmaster's website. Interested fans and concertgoers with American Express cards will need to register for access, as stated in their disclaimer below:

"American Express Cardmembers can get Front Of The Line presale ticket* access starting today, February 19th at 10:00 a.m. ET until Thursday, February 20th at 9:59 a.m. ET."

General ticket sales begin this Friday (February 21) at 10:00 a.m. local time. Below is a complete list of prices per ticket, alongside the multiple variations:

a) Individual Tickets

General Admission - From $293

Casino De Montréal Gold - From $554

Defender Platinum - From $1179

Screenshot of Osheago Festival's official website listing tickets scheduled to go live on February 21, 2025. (Image via osheaga.com)

b) Group Tickets

Casino De Montréal Gold Table - From $842 (per person)

Birkenstock Suites - From $1524 (per person)

Panoramic Suites - From $918 (per person)

Complete line-up and dates for Osheago Festival 2025

Osheago Festival 2025 is scheduled to take place between August 1-3 at Montréal's Parc Jean-Drapeau festival grounds.

Rock band The Killers will headline Friday's opening night, with Tyler, the Creator headlining Saturday night's festivities almost a week after he plays his sold-out show at Bell Center on July 22, 2025.

Grammy-nominated singer Olivia Rodrigo will make her official Osheago Festival debut on Sunday, closing out the live event's final date.

Another major artist who will be performing at Montréal's biggest live music event is rapper Doechii, who recently received a Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Shaboozey's inclusion on the line-up for Osheago 2025 will mark the first time a country rapper has played at the music festival. He recently had a massive 2024 following the release of A Bar Song (Tipsy), which had a historic run atop Billboard's Hot 100 charts, resulting in several Grammy nominations.

Founder of Osheaga Festival and the VP of concerts at Evenko, Nick Farkas, recently sat down with Billboard Canada to discuss the upcoming music event and Shaboozey's inclusion on their line-up, stating:

"We thought he would be a great artist to try on both festivals. I think people are more open now to listen to different styles of music, not just identifying as 'I like one genre.' We see a lot more crossover in our fans' musical taste, and we feel like Shaboozey really represents that."

The complete list of artists scheduled to perform at the Osheago Festival 2025 has been provided below:

a) Friday (August 1, 2025)

THE KILLERS

GLASS ANIMALS

DOECHII

DOMINIC FIKE

LUCY DACUS

FINNEAS

JORJA SMITH

BARRY CAN'T SWIM

ARTEMAS

JAMES HYPE

NICO MORENO

DAMIANO DAVID

OMAH LAY

LA FEMME

THE STRUTS

JOEY VALENCE & BRAE SALUTE

FUNK TRIBU

EKKSTACY

WUNDERHORSE

SHERMANOLOGY

DUA SALEH

AQYILA PRETTY GIRL

BEGONIA

GROUP PROJECT

BIBI CLUB

PYPY

TALLANDSKINNY

b) Saturday (August 2, 2025)

TYLER, THE CREATOR

GRACIE ABRAMS

THE CHAINSMOKERS

SHABOOZEY

LOST FREQUENCIES

KALEO

TV ON THE RADIO

BBNO$

SAMMY VIRJI

FUTURE ISLANDS

ALEX WARREN

SMINO

TOMMY RICHMAN

CLAUDE VONSTROKE

GOOD NEIGHBOURS

NAOMI SHARON

ADAM TEN

WHITNEY

MATT CHAMPION

DURAND BERNARR

TINZO+JOJO

PROSPA

BLACK PARTY

SOFIA CAMARA

NOORIYAH

ALEMEDA HOLOGRAMME

BELI

SAMANT

MINT SIMON

c) Sunday (August 3, 2025)

OLIVIA RODRIGO

CAGE THE ELEPHANT

JAMIE XX

ROYEL OTIS

THE BEACHES

CHET FAKER

ISOXO

MARINA

GIGI PEREZ

MARK AMBOR

AMAARAE

BIGXTHAPLUG

BOSSMAN DLOW

LOCO DICE

THE DARE

JERSEY

ODEN & FATZO

RUBY WATERS

INJI BATHERULA

KENNY MASON

TAYLAH ELAINE

RAU_ZE

THE DARCYS

DEBBY FRIDAY

TURBINE

EMI JEEN

RENON

Osheago Festival 2025 will host 87 artists, many of whom will be playing at the music event for the first time.

