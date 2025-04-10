"His whole life has been cameras in his face"— Internet defends Justin Bieber as paparazzi outburst video goes viral 

In a recent viral video, Justin Bieber confronted the paparazzi for lacking empathy towards others and only caring about "money." As the singer stepped out with his friends and headed to a cafe in Palm Springs, California, some photographers gathered to film him.

The singer was seen on his way to the cafe Wednesday morning when the paparazzi began taking his pictures. Justin scolded them for being money-driven and asked them to leave the premises. The photographers did not stop recording as the father of one continued to call them out.

As the clip circulated on social media, fans came to Justin's defense, justifying his reactions and noting that the Baby hitmaker has been subjected to cameras and paparazzi since the start of his stardom.

"they're always constantly harassing him. HIS WHOLE life has been cameras in his face. everything he said was VALID", wrote one X user.

"It's crazy that since when he was a child he has gone through this sh*t his whole life", resonated another.

"As he should. These people have been following him around since he was 15 years old...", one person said.

"Literally all Justin wants is for them to respect his personal space", said an X user.

Some argued that confronting the paparazzi wouldn’t stop their behavior, though they acknowledged that Justin had a valid point.

"confronting paparazzi is never the solution....though he is spouting facts yet the best way is to avoid or just move on", wrote one.

"He's right. But it's the same for the entertainment industry. They only care if you can make money for them", said another.

One person blamed the paparazzi for pushing celebrities into mental health struggles.

"Papz are 99% reason for these celebs to fall into depression", wrote one.

"They're treating him like they did Britney Spears in 2007. This is sad. Leave this man alone", said one more.

Justin Bieber calls paparazzi out for being after money

The video showed how the paparazzi started taking Justin Bieber's pictures from afar as he walked toward the café and wished him a good morning. The One Time singer covered his face with one hand as soon as he spotted them and snapped:

"No, not good morning. You already know. Why are you here?"

After putting his phone in his pocket, Justin Bieber walked over to the photographers and called them out for pursuing him in a money-grabbing stunt. He extended his hands toward the paparazzi and made a money gesture with his fingers, adding:

"You want money. Money money money money money money money! Money! Get outta here bro! Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings."

Expand Tweet

Justin Bieber approached two people who were holding their phone cameras in his face and asked them to leave by shooing them away. He told them again while continuing his money gesture:

"All you care about guys, is money. You don't care about people. Only money."

Despite the singer's plea, as Justin Bieber turned to enter the cafe, the paparazzi continued to hold their cameras to film him.

