What did Kathy Hilton comment on Justin Bieber's recent Instagram post? Socialite's remark leaves internet in splits

Paris Hilton's mother Kathy Hilton left a comment on Justin Bieber's Instagram post from Tuesday, February 25, stirring some reactions online. Justin appeared shirtless in the video, with a bag of snacks in one hand, accompanied by a friend who was smoking a cigarette.

The singer rapped, "I fly like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like a bad guy" to some beats playing in the background. Justin Bieber's friend also grooved to what appeared to be some goofy bars. While there were different kinds of reactions to the clip, Kathy Hilton’s comment caught netizens' eyes as the 65-year-old wrote:

"Who is hungry tiger with the cigarette in his mouth?"

Some people found Kathy Hilton's comment humorous. A few others compared her to an annoying aunt who leaves embarrassing comments on social media.

"This is so random, I love it", wrote one Reddit user.

"Kathy is literally every crazy old lady meme. Small fan. Slippers/Robe everywhere. Pillow everywhere. Thinks Garcelle is Kyle. Calls PK PJ. Trashing guests. At her own party. on a hot mike Seems confused. All the time. Makes comments that make no sense", another commented.

"It's giving great Aunt you haven't seen since childhood but can't remove as a follower, even though she really kills the vibe when she comments on your posts", one more chimed in.

"Sent from Rick's iPad", joked another, referring to Kathy's husband Richard.

"I f***ing love her", commented one.

Some users noted Kathy's daughter Paris coined the term 'hungry tiger' to refer to people who stick to celebrities to share some of the limelight.

"It's actually Paris's coined term for a "friend"that just hangs out w you to be in the limelight so ya… I Find it hilarious she uses Paris's slang", said one person.

"Seriously though she is asking the same question that’s been on my mind for months", another wrote.

Justin Bieber's "I go high" bars further prompt fans' concerns

Justin Bieber recently got fans worried about his well-being after his appearance at Hailey Bieber's recent Rhode pop-up event in L.A. The singer, who welcomed his son Jack with Hailey in August last year, attended the event on February 18.

A clip from the gathering went viral online where Justin's interaction with another attendee sparked speculations that he might be using drugs. In another video from the day of the event, Justin was seen inside a smoke-filled van as he stopped a paparazzi from filming him.

Fans flooded social media with concerns about Justin's mental and physical wellbeing, especially highlighting he now has a kid to look after.

However, a spokesperson for the One Time singer reportedly shut down the rumors, saying 2024 was a "transformative" year for Justin. They added the singer cut ties with some close friends and "business relationships that no longer served him."

Addressing online narratives about Justin Bieber's physical as well as mental health, the rep. called them "exhausting and pitiful", adding:

"Despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

The representative said Justin was engaged in making new music and was raising his son alongside his wife Hailey.

However, within two days of this response, the singer took to Instagram to rap about being high, again stirring fans' concerns. They were seemingly not convinced that Justin was off the drugs. Many did not find the video funny, and expressed that the singer needed medical help.

