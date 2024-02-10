"Omg Law tore Geneva up": RuPaul's Drag Race guest judge steals the limelight in episode 6

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 6 was released on Friday, February 9, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Titled Welcome to the DollHouse, the latest episode focused on the 11 returning queens competing in a design contest, where they were tasked with creating dolls based on their drag personas.

The contestants were marked for their branding, designing, and storytelling skills, where queen Geneva Karr fell short. The Brownsville native, who admitted not knowing anything about sewing, received harsh criticism from the judging panel, especially from guest judge Law Roach.

While the contestants' elaborative ideas and concepts were one of the major talking points of the episode, also stealing the limelight were Law Roach's sassy antics. The retired American fashion stylist, who is best known for working with celebrities like Zendaya and Celine Dion, left viewers amused with his witty remarks.

Though his criticism of Geneva was harsh, Law smartly provided comic relief with his Danny DeVito comment, prompting everyone, including the Brownville native, to crack up. After Geneva's presentation, Law Roach noted:

"From the neck up beauty queen. From the neck down horror queen. Terrible. Your doll has RuPaul's legs and you have Danny DeVito's legs."

Fans, impressed by Law's suave persona, rooted for his permanent entry into the judging panel of RuPaul's Drag Race. A user, @MessyMindofMe, wrote on X:

Geneva Karr reacts to harsh criticism on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

After her elimination, Geneva Karr sat down for an interview with judge Michelle Visage on Whatcha Packin', reflecting on her rocky journey on RuPaul's Drag Race. Fans have seen her land in the bottom spot three times and battle for survival in the lip-sync segment several times.

According to the Brownville native, it was her experience in the pageant industry that made her strong and receptive to negative feedback. She explained:

"I grew up in the pageant world so I knew what I was getting myself into and I was like you know 'I'm here to get better in my drag and my craft'. So, whatever you all were telling me I never took it as like 'Oh you guys are trying to bring me down or whatever'."

Geneva admitted the critiques from the judges were meant for her betterment. She added:

"It was for the best so I just took all the critiques and said 'Well let's see what I can do with whatever I'm hearing.'"

When asked if she was content with her performance and presentation on the show, Geneva noted:

"I came here with a mentality of 'I'm going to show who I am' and that was it. Whatever I do or not I'm already a winner because I made it on."

It doesn't appear the Danny DeVito remark from Law Roach has rubbed Geneva the wrong way. In addition to this, RuPaul's Drag Race fans are loving the guest judges' candid nature.

In episode 6, contestant Q was declared the winner without the Rate-A-Queen. The remaining 10 queens to move ahead in the competition are Dawn, Megami, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristal, and Xunami Muse, who will return to compete in another challenge.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7 will be released on Friday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

