RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 6: Recap and more details explored 

RuPaul's Drag Race instantly became a success after its premiere in 2009, thanks to its never-before-seen plotline and encouragement of drag culture on a national stage. Its success led to its adaptation in several countries throughout the world.

Since its premiere in January 2024, RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 has been delivering the anticipated drama. With three contestants already eliminated, 11 drag queens out of the initial 14 competed in the recent episode 6, which came out on Friday, February 9.

Episode 6, titled Welcome to the Doll House, featured the drag queens dressing their dolls to resemble them. It also saw another anticipated elimination after a tough lip-sync battle and a captivating performance from the Spanish flamenco guitarist Charo.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 6 bids farewell to another queen

The episode opened with Charo's performance, who is a frequent guest on RuPaul's Drag Race. At 73, the performer's charm is unmatched and a sight to behold. After her performance, the episode slid into its main segment of designing the dolls.

With the accomplished celebrity stylist Law Roach as the guest judge watching over, the segment started with the queens choosing fabrics for their doll designs. They had to concentrate on three aspects while designing their dolls: design, branding, and storytelling.

The design challenge highlighted each queen's struggle growing up as they dressed the doll to reflect their heritage and culture. Q demonstrated her seamstressing abilities once more, as she did in episode four, when the queens were challenged to make their own mom-couture outfits. Her designing skills, coupled with her gift for storytelling, bagged her the win in the main challenge.

The queens cheered on as they saw Q get her deserved victory, unlike the shock they felt when Mirage was unexpectedly eliminated in episode 4. While Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige and Geneva Karr were at the top in the last episode, they were sent to the bottom of this episode to compete against each other in the lip sync battle.

The main challenge also saw Sapphira use her immunity potion, which came as a surprise to everyone, but it was because she wasn't confident about her work in this challenge.

Flamenco-inspired mini challenge and lip sync between Mhi'ya and Geneva on episode 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

Because of Charo's presence, the mini-challenge was inspired by her Spanish heritage. Sponsored by the Tourism Board of Spain, the prize for the winning queen was a trip to Spain. The queens had to show their flamenco skills alongside their partners to win the challenge. Xunami Muse did better than most others, bagging the title and a trip to Spain.

Geneva Karr finished in the bottom two for the third time this season, and her lip-sync practice was spot on. Mhi'ya, on the other hand, had never been at the bottom but took the opportunity head-on. The Queens performed on Janet Jackson's Control. As compared to Mhi'ya, Geneva had fewer stunts to show, as the former took over with her tricks and twists, leaving the audience stunned.

Following the judges' critiques, Geneva Karr was eliminated as the fourth contestant this season, following Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Mirage, and Amanda Tori Meating.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race air every Friday, on MTV, at 8 pm ET.

