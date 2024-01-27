"YOU A B*TCH": RuPaul's Drag Race fans enraged by RuPaul sending Mirage home in season 16

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode on Friday, January 26, 2024. During the segment, the queens' maxi challenge consisted of RDR Live!, a skit parody for SNL Live!

While the rest of the contestants split up into teams, Mirage Amuro took on the role of the host. After the challenge, the contestants celebrated the iconic personality, Cher on the runway. Their outfits were inspired by Cher's outfits over the years in the category Everything Every-Cher All At Once. While fans believe Mirage looked stunning on the runway, she ended up in the bottom two and became the second contestant to be eliminated in season 16.

Fans took to social media to react to the elimination and were enraged that RuPaul sent Mirage packing. One person, @latrizard wrote on X:

"I DON'T GIVE A FLYNG F*CK IF MIRAGE DIDN'T KNOW A SINGLE WORD, THE FACT THAT THEY HAD TO CUT HER PERFORMANCE CAUSE SEH WAS ABSOLUTELY MURDERING GENEVA WAS REASON ENOUGH FOR HER TO STAY. @RUPAUL YOU A B*TCH FR FR."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return with another episode next week on Friday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

"RUPAUL YOU WILL PAY": RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans react to Mirage's elimination in episode 4

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans enraged by Mirage's elimination (Image via Instagram/@latrizard)

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, episode 4, the queens were put on parody skits as part of RDR Live! While dividing up the roles, the "claws" came out in the Werk Room. While the rest of the cast fought over what role they wanted to play, Mirage, who didn't want to play a character, took on the hosting duties for the one-shot segment.

Later on the runway, the cast member embodied "Cher in Concert 1979." Talking about her getup, she said,

"I'm giving Cher mixed with Naomi Campbell mixed with street walker with a dash of showgirl. And the ponytail, it's giving 40 inches."

RuPaul's feedback about Mirage's outfit was that the hair was from a different decade, which landed her in the bottom two next to Geneva Karr. Ahead of the Lip-Sync battle, Mirage spoke to her cast members about being nervous about the upcoming performance since she didn't know the lyrics. Amanda, Dawn, and Nymphia gave her pep talks but the RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 contestant was worried.

"I know what a star you are. Do your thing." Amanda Tori Meating said.

Dawn told her that she could and she would win the lip-sync and Nymphia told her to "be delusional and think" that she knew the song. Despite not knowing the words, fans believed that Mirage did an amazing job and that she deserved to stay in the competition.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Mirage's elimination:

