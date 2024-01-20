"I'm not ready": RuPaul's Drag Race fans upset about Hershii's elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week on Friday, January 19, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the first elimination of the season as the drag queens finally came together as a group. Since the season followed the split premiere format, Queens began the competition in two groups of seven.

Episode 3 saw the cast come together for the first time this season as they gathered in the Werkroom. This was followed by the first elimination challenge, which saw Hershii LiqCour-Jete 'Sashey Away.'

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment at Hershii's elimination from season 16. One person, @Kyle Oswalt wrote on X:

"I'm not ready to let Hershii go."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans react to first elimination of the season

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, the contestants competed in a group of 14. The maxi challenge for the episode was an elimination challenge called "The Mother of All Balls." During the challenge, the drag queens had to make three outfits for the runway, one of which was to be a "menswear" outfit.

For the first category, Mother Goose, Hershii's look was inspired by a classic nursery rhyme. The season 16 contestant dressed up as Burnie Bee. The queen noted that "Miss Burnie Bee is an old glamorous lady." In the next category, Significant Mother, Hershii dressed up as Mother Nature in a latex outfit.

In the final category, Call Me Mother/Father Eleganza, the cast member wanted to portray a "classic, sophisticated grown woman."

"She demands your attention, and she looks good," Hershii's voiceover stated.

While her Burnie Bee outfit was praised by the judges, for the other two, she was one of the bottom three queens because of the Rate-A-Queen twist. The other two contestants with her were Geneva Karr and Mhi'ya Iman LePaige and Mama Ru chose to save Mhi'ya. Geneva and Hershii were sent into the lip-sync battle and the latter was sent packing.

Fans took to social media to react to the elimination and were unhappy about the queen being sent home:

The queens who are still in the running to become the next Drag Superstar include Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Megami, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristal, and Xunami Muse.

RuPaul's Drag Race also features immunity but with a twist. Previously, any queen who won immunity was safe from the next elimination. However, in season 16, the queens who win immunity can use it at any point in the competition. The contestants who have won immunity so far are Plane Jane and Sapphira Cristal.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with a brand new episode on Friday.