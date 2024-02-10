"I'm already a winner": Geneva Karr reflects on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 journey after elimination

Queen Geneva Karr was sent packing on episode 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race, released on Friday, February 9. The main challenge in the latest episode commanded the contestants to design dolls based on their drag personas. Each queen also needed to create two identical outfits, keeping in mind RuPaul's instructions, the task was to test their design, branding, and storytelling skills.

Geneva Karr, found herself in the bottom two spots, her third time this season, and was ultimately sent home after the lip-sync face-off with Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige. Post her elimination, Geneva sat down for an interview with judge Michelle Visage on Whatcha Packin’ to recall her memorable moments from RuPaul's Drag Race.

When asked if she was content with her performance and presentation on the show, Geneva noted:

"I came here with a mentality of 'I'm going to show who I am' and that was it. Whatever I do or not I'm already a winner because I made it on."

Geneva Karr was "content" with her RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 journey

The Brownville native, who has been in the drag scene for 11 years, appeared receptive toward her stint on the show, suggesting she enjoyed getting the opportunity to showcase herself.

"I'm very happy and content with how I did. I feel like I showcased myself and I got to dance a lot," she said.

When Michelle Visage asked if the journey was harder than she thought it would be, Geneva didn't blink a second to admit it was "extremely hard." The eliminated contestant labeled RuPaul's Drag Race as her "favorite show" stating how she had planned on doing so many things. On the contrary when she got there, Geneva "blanked." The Mexican-American performer said:

"You know I second-guessed myself a lot because you see a lot of queens and you see what they're doing but I just went with my gut."

Fans know Geneva had a tumultuous journey, she landed at the bottom thrice and competed in the lip-sync segment multiple times, getting harsh critiques from judges. Thanks to her expertise in the pageant world, Geneva claimed she took everything that had been said to her on the show with a grain of salt. She clarified:

"I grew up in the pageant world so I knew what I was getting myself into and I was like you know 'I'm here to get better in my drag and my craft'. So, whatever you all were telling me I never took it as like 'Oh you guys are trying to bring me down or whatever'. It was for the best so I just took all the critiques and said 'Well let's see what I can do with whatever I'm hearing.'"

While recalling her memorable moments from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, Geneva Karr also noted she built a cordial bond of friendship with fellow queens Mhi'ya and Morphine. Elsewhere in episode 6, Q was announced the winner of this week.

In the next episode, the remaining 10 queens Dawn, Megami, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristal, and Xunami Muse will return to compete in another challenge.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7 will be released on Friday, February 16 at 8 pm ET on MTV. The show will also be accessible on streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Philo, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and Fubo TV.

