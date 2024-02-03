Nymphia Wind is the only queen on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 to have two wins in her kitty so far. The Taiwanese-American drag performer and dressmaker has managed to amass a significant fanbase ever since her debut on the Emmy-winning reality TV show.

The queen who initially worked in Taipei, moved to Brooklyn, New York to carve a niche for herself in the drag scene. Now, looking at the audience response and her performance trajectory on RuPaul's Drag Race, it can be safely said that Nymphia has become one of the fan-favorites in a matter of few weeks.

Recently, in episode 5, she was a part of the winning girl group and her solo runway segment also managed to impress viewers. A user @BlazesAccount on X, reacted to her performance writing:

"My jaw is STILL on the floor, Nymphia you will always be famous."

Nymphia Wind secures second win in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

In episode 5, titled Girl Groups, the queens were split into three teams. The contestants were tasked with framing their lyrics and performing hit songs from RuPaul's album Black Butta. Nymphia was placed in a group with Megami, Mhi'ya, and Geneva leading the squad. With Thicc & Stick as the name of their girl group, Nymphia appeared to be hiding her talents.

At one point, the drag queen claimed she was nervous but when on stage, fans remark she "ate up." Notably, in a confessional, Nymphia said that she had been in a group before and also had dance experience. Her team was considered weak in front of another group enlisted with the likes of past challenge winners Plane Jane and Plasma.

Thicc & Stick was announced as the winner of the main challenge this week. Then came her stunning performance in the runaway scene, in which Nymphia looked stunning in a traditional red gown. The theme was to pay homage to Russ Meyer’s film Faster Pussycat! Kill Kill! and Monét X Change’s signature pussycat wigs.

Nymphia did it right by including multiple layers of wigs, flaunting them one at a time on stage, thereby leaving judges amused.

In episode 3, previously, where the queens competed in the designing challenge Mother of All Balls, Nymphia impressed the judging panel by keeping her best fashion foot forward. The contestants were required to construct their resemble in the Werk Room, where Nymphia devised her electric blue look, thereby displaying her keen eye for versatility and design.

After the runway, the queens ranked each other using Rate-A-Queen. Nymphia Wind, Q and Sapphira Cristál received positive critiques, with Nymphia Wind winning the challenge.

Fans hail queen Nymphia Wind as the "winner"

Nymphia has already gained the title of "winner" among fans who believe she is the epitome of style on RuPaul's Drag Race. Many highlighted how Nymphia acts shyly in the Werk room but transforms into a ball of energy on the main stage. Meanwhile, a few celebrated her second victory of the season on X:

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 5 marked the elimination of the third queen Amanda Tori Meating. Next week, the remaining 11 queens will return to compete in a DollHouse contest.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 6 will be released on Friday, February 9 at 8 pm ET on MTV. Those interested can also watch the show on Philo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu+ Live TV, and Fubo TV.