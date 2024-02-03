Where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 5? Streaming platforms explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 5 airs on Friday, February 2, exclusively on MTV. The hunt for America’s next drag began a month ago with the smash-hit two-part premiere. 14 queens took center stage across two episodes, arriving from all across the USA, to compete for winning the grand prize of $200,000.

The competition series introduced new twists like Rate-a-Queen, where queens were made to rank each other from best to worst. The contestants have participated in multiple challenges so far. Additionally, two queens have already been sent home.

Episode 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race is set to witness the elimination of a third queen.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 5?

RuPaul's Drag Race exclusively airs its new episodes on MTV, and episode 5 will also be released on the channel. It will be accessible to watch on a plethora of streaming platforms.

Viewers can stream the Emmy-winning reality competition series on Philo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. In addition to this, the MTV network channel is available on Hulu+ Live TV and Fubo TV.

What to expect from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 5?

Episode 5, titled Girl Groups, will feature the remaining 12 queens taking part in a singing competition as the main challenge of the week. They will be tasked to write and perform their verses on RuPaul songs from the album Black Butta. Notably, all the contestants’ performances will be critiqued by the judging panel rather than using Rate-A-Queen.

The 12 queens who survived last week were Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Megami, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristal, and Xunami Muse.

The upcoming episode will mark the entry of popular Swedish electropop musical duo Icona Pop's Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjeltas as guest judges.

Who was eliminated on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4?

From episode 4 onwards, the queens were judged solely based on judges' critiques without Rate-A-Queen. They took part in an RDR Live challenge, which was a Drag Race taken on the beloved weekend show, Saturday Night Live. The task tested the contestants’ ability to write and perform live sketch comedy.

Later, the queens were challenged to recreate pop icon Cher’s looks. While Plasma was announced to be the winner of the week, the queens who landed in the bottom two spots were Geneva and Mirage. The second lip-sync battle for survival of season 16 was held between Geneva and Mirage.

The dup performed on Cher’s hit track, Dark Lady, and ultimately Mirage became the second queen to be eliminated in season 16. It was evident she didn’t know the lyrics of the song and after her exit, she recalled her mistake during an interview with Michelle Visage:

“I know the lip sync, I know that was my fault for sure but I wasn’t expecting to be in there in the first place that was the gag for me.”

Those interested can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 5 on MTV at 8 pm ET.