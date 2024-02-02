RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The four episodes of season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race have fans frantic for the next episodes because they were some of the most gripping in the show's history. The last two episodes saw Hershii LiqCour-Jeté and Mirage bidding adieu to season 16 following their tough lip-sync battles with Geneva Karr.

Season 16 which started airing on January 5, on MTV, opened with a two-part premiere episode, which exempt from elimination gave insights into the potential of the queens, as they performed without any pressures.

Episode 5 will be released on February 2, Friday on MTV, at 8 pm ET, and will see which queens inch closer to becoming America's Next Drag Superstar and winning the $200,000 prize money.

What to expect from episode 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16?

Episode 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 is titled Girl Groups and will present the queens with the task of writing and performing their spin on verses from RuPaul's latest album Black Butta. The queens will perform the songs from the album as it is, only with their lyrics.

The popular Swedish electropop musical duo Icona Pop—Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt—is to grace the venue as guest judges this episode, marking the only episode with two guest judges. Ts Madison will serve as the rotating judge in this episode between RuPaul and Michelle Visage, the two main judges.

Episode five will mark the third elimination of this season, and see the remaining 12 queens toughening up as the competition gets even more cutthroat and difficult. The episode is also to see who among the top contestants - Sapphira Cristál, Q, Nymhia Wind, and Plane Jane are to steal the show again, paving a vague way into the finale.

What has happened on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race so far?

The two-part premiere aired in two different episodes and had seven queens each strutting down the Werk Room. They competed to be likable to each other because the Rate-a-Queen segment had the queens rate each other based on their poses and walks on the runway.

The queens were free to perform to their liking in the main challenge of the first two episodes. Some sang opera, while others did stand-up and even performed a puppet dance. The top two queens in the first episode were Q and Sapphira Cristál, while the second episode had Geneva Karr and Plane Jane as its top contestants.

The third episode was titled Mother of all Balls and was aimed towards testing the queen's designing abilities. The contestants were asked to design outfits that were based on the mom-couture theme. Nymphia Wind got the winning title that episode, while Hershii LiqCour-Jeté was sent home following a lip-sync with Geneva Karr.

The fourth episode, RDR Live was an SNL version of RuPaul's Drag Race, where the drag queens had to write and perform their comic skits. In an episode that received fan backlash, Plasma was the winner, and Mirage was sent home after her lip sync battle with Geneva Karr.

Geneva's existence on the show has been tumultuous. She proved her potential by being in the top two in her debut episode. The upcoming episode is to see her much-anticipated fate if she hangs in by securing a safe spot or finally loses to a lip sync.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race air every Friday on MTV at 8 pm ET.