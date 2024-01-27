RuPaul's Drag Race elimination order: Who has been eliminated from season 16 so far

RuPaul's Drag Race started with a bang as the two-part premiere introduced seven queens each. By RuPaul's grace, episode 1 and 2 were exempt from elimination, enabling the queens to perform without any pressure.

Since debuting in 2009, RuPaul's Drag Race has now reached its 16th season. The show's never-before-seen plotline and celebration of drag culture became the reason for its quick recognition. This season has so far proved gripping with its fashion challenges, grand performances, and tough lip-sync battles.

Season 16 premiered on January 5, 2024, and is gearing up for a fifth episode to be released on February 2. So far, two queens have been eliminated. Hershii LiqCour-Jeté was the first to go, followed by Mirage.

How were the two contestants eliminated in episodes three and four of RuPaul's Drag Race?

Episode 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race, The Mother of All Balls, tested the designing skills of the queens. They had to design three looks each, following the theme of mother-inspired couture. America's legendary designer Isaac Mizrahi served as the guest judge for that episode to help evaluate their designs.

The top three spots in this competition were secured by Nymphia Wind, Sapphira Cristál, and Q, while the bottom two went to Geneva Karr and Hershii LiqCour-Jeté.

In the lip-sync face-off, Geneva and Hershii performed Maybe You're the Problem by Ava Max, and Hershii was sent packing after her performance failed to triumph over Geneva's. Fans weren't happy with Hershii's elimination, as they thought it was too quick.

The fourth episode headed back to RDR Live, a competition that was introduced to drag fans in All Stars season 8.

RDR Live's nature is often compared to SNL; the only difference is that the queens get a one-take to perform their skits, while the SNL stars get multiple. After the RDR Live segment, the queens competed in A Night of a Thousand Chers, which featured them executing a Grammy-winning musician Cher look. This episode was evaluated by the guest judge, Sarah Michelle Geller.

Plasma secured the top place in this episode, while Geneva Karr made the bottom two for the third time this season and got ready for a lip-sync face-off with Mirage. The two performed Dark Lady by Cher, which led to Mirage's elimination.

What happened in the two-part premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16?

The two-part premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race saw a queen face-off as they performed to get rated by each other in the Rate-a-Queen segment. The second competition, titled RuVeal Yourself, saw the queens strutting down the runway and striking poses in an attempt to impress RuPaul and the judges.

In episodes 1 and 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race, guest judged by Charlize Theron and Becky G, respectively, two queens with top placements competed to win the lip-sync battle.

The first episode saw Q and Sapphira Cristál lip-syncing in the final battle, with Sapphira winning the title. Episode 2 had Geneva Karr and Plane Jane fighting for the lip-sync title, with the latter winning it.

RuPaul's Drag Race is specifically known for an unending chain of unique competitions that are hard to find anywhere else. Episode five of season 16 is set to feature another intriguing competition.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here