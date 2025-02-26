"Is he the new Britney Spears?" - Fans express concern as Justin Bieber shares video rapping about being high

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is currently trending online after his rapping video about being “high” became viral. In the late hours of February 25, the pop icon took to his Instagram and shared a short clip in which he appeared shirtless, with faded olive jeans, Calvin Klein underwear, and a navy blue beanie, while his phone peeked out of his pocket.

While munching on a packet of snacks, Bieber was seen rapping alongside a friend who was smoking a cigarette and grooving to Justin’s rap.

“I fly like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like I’m that guy,” the My World singer was heard rapping and slurrying.

In the wake of the now-viral video, fans of Justin Bieber are expressing concern about his well-being. For instance, Instagram user @cschafer1989 commented on the popstar’s post by writing:

“Is he the new Britney Spears?” alluding to the Circus songstress’ substance abuse issues over the years and comparing her to Bieber.

A fan express concern about Justin Bieber. (Image via Instagram)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social networking site X.

“What happened to Justin Bieber? This is actually concerning...” a person wrote.

“He needs a belt, a shirt, and some help,” one person wrote.

“He’s using drugs to escape the demons used and abused him,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“I feel so bad for him,” a fan wrote.

“Nah Diddy broke him,” another fan wrote.

“He’s scared the truth is going to come out even though he was a victim. The pain never goes away,” a netizen wrote.

“He's gonna be coping for a while. He will come around. Or he won't in which case this will be one more sad number,” wrote another.

Justin Bieber was recently called out by fans for his alleged odd behavior

Over the month, fans have expressed concerns for Justin Bieber’s physical well-being and state of mind, while some have questioned and criticized his alleged odd behavior. For instance, on February 1, he appeared to be disheveled, with red eyes and dark circles, while taking a stroll in New York City.

As per his representatives’ statement to TMZ, he was caring for his infant son, Jack Blues, the night before who had trouble falling asleep and also worked late in the recording studio, which reportedly made him look exhausted.

Later, on February 18, the 30-year-old made a public appearance with his wife Hailey at a Rhode Skin pop-up event in Los Angeles. Back then, fans speculated he appeared to be under the influence of hard drugs. A viral clip of him wearing shades inside the venue and moving his body circulated online alongside a fan interaction where he appeared to be giggly.

Likewise, Justin Bieber was captured smoking with comedian Dave Chappelle on February 22. In response, his spokesperson told TMZ on Sunday that the rumors that the popstar was on drugs were “exhausting,” “pitiful,” and “absolutely not true.” Denying the allegations, they further mentioned that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

The representative added that Bieber was doing well and the past year had been a “transformative” journey for him, especially after he became a father in August 2024. They also mentioned he was working on new music and preparing for his 31st birthday on March 1.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly earlier in February that Bieber was happier than he had been in a long time and there was no breakdown.

Justin Bieber had been open about using marijuana, prescription pills, alcohol, and other hard drugs during his adolescence, as per his 2020 documentary Justin Bieber: Sessions. However, he reportedly has been sober since 2014 and is only a social drinker, as per TMZ.

