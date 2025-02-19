"How to market your beer brand 101"- Internet reacts as Tom Holland reveals being stopped from buying his own brand as his ID wasn't accepted

Recently, Tom Holland left the internet in a frenzy after revealing that he was unable to purchase his own non-alcoholic beer, Bero, from Target, without showing proper identification. For those uninitiated, the British actor launched the premium non-alcoholic beverage while he was in the midst of his own sobriety journey.

On Tuesday, February 18, the 28-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories to tell his followers that he had embarked on a journey in the United States to purchase Bero. He said:

“So, I haven’t been in the States for a while. And I’m going to go visit some Bero on the shelves, out in the wild.”

As the clip ended, followed up on the social networking site to tell followers:

“This is the second Target I’ve been to because the last one I went to actually didn’t have it. Not the best marketing.”

Tom Holland then added that he continued to be on “the hunt.” The Uncharted actor ended up getting lucky this time as he found the beverage at the third Target outlet he visited. However, after showing the isles displaying the Bero beverage in several colors, like red, gold and green, Holland went on to say:

“Okay, so success, I found some. I bought it. They wouldn’t accept my ID because it’s English and I couldn’t prove my age, so a really lovely employee, I guess, scanned their ID. Kind of ironic that I wasn’t allowed to buy my own product.”

Fans have since taken to social media to share their hilarious reactions to the same online, with one person saying:

Several others expressed similar sentiments with comments online reading as follows:

“I don’t understand how a celebrity could have this problem like could he not just have googled himself and showed the cashier,” one Reddit user commented.

“Mr baby face,” another platform user said.

“He’s so cute & pure,” another netizen commented.

According to Newsweek, non-alcoholic beer is still regulated by the Federal Alcohol Administration Act, which requires customers to show identification before purchasing it in some states. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Why did he go to so many stores to find it my brother in Christ use the Target app,” another Reddit user commented.

“Classic viral marketing,” another netizen commented.

“I was craving a product that helped me feel included”- Tom Holland launched Bero as he ventured into the non-alcoholic world

Tom Holland’s Bero Brewing launched three flavors, including Kingston Golden Pils, Edge Hill Hazy IPA and Noon Wheat. Discussing his inspiration behind the same, Tom Holland said in an interview with People Magazine:

“When I ventured into the non-alcoholic world, I realized there was a void for a true, premium brand. I ultimately created Bero for myself because I was craving a product that helped me feel included. I wanted to build a brand that not only stands out but, most importantly, helps people to fit in.”

Tom Holland revealed to Food and Wine back in October that he embraced sobriety after quitting drinking back in 2022 during a “dry January”, having realized how dependent he had become on alcohol.

Customers can purchase six-packs of each beer style from Target with the official Bero website also selling packs of six, 12, 18 and 24.

