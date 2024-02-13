"Starting to feel like Eras Tour trauma": Tom Holland Fans trying to buy Romeo & Juliet tickets left frustrated by wait list, website glitches

Tom Holland is set to return to the stage as Romeo Montague in Jamie Lloyd's adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet at London's West End from May 11 to August 3, 2024. The actor, last seen in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room in 2023, announced his theatrical return by sharing the play's poster on Instagram on February 6.

Tickets for the play went on sale on February 13, with pre-sale booking beginning at 8 am and general ticket booking at noon local time. Fans rushed to secure their seats to witness Holland embody Shakespeare's famed romantic hero, only to encounter frustration due to long waitlists and website glitches.

Some fans likened the ticketing experience to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Ticketmaster debacle. One fan on X wrote, "starting to feel like eras tour trauma."

Expand Tweet

Tom Holland's fans frustrated by long wait to buy tickets for his play

Tom Holland's fans' excitement of witnessing the actor's portrayal of Romeo was impeded by the excruciating wait time to buy tickets. As the tickets went on sale at noon on Thursday, fans queued up, only to find themselves stuck waiting for hours.

The experience was marred by website glitches and frozen screens. Several fans took to X to express their frustration.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Elle, director Jamie Lloyd is known for making theater more economical and accessible to his younger audience. For Romeo & Juliet, 10,000 tickets will be priced at £25 and under, with 5000 tickets exclusively reserved for people under the age of 30, key workers, and those receiving government benefits.

Romeo & Juliet will run in the West End for 12 weeks

According to Digital Spy, the highly anticipated play will run for 12 weeks at the Duke of York Theatre in central London, concluding on August 3. This is Tom Holland's first stage debut as an adult, following his previous portrayal of Billy Elliot as a teenager in 2009 and 2010.

According to Elle, Lloyd described Tom Holland as "one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world" and said that it was "an honor to welcome him back to the West End."

Expand Tweet

Tom Holland was last seen on screen in Apple TV's mini-series The Crowded Room. Holland, who also produced the show, played the protagonist, Danny Sullivan, who was eventually diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder, or Multiple Personality Disorder.

Following the show's release, the Unchartered actor announced that he would be taking a break from acting due to the "difficult" nature of the project, coupled with his new responsibilities as a first-time producer. Speaking to Extra, Tom Holland said:

“We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that being a producer dealing with the day-to-day kind of problems that come with any film set just added that extra level of pressure, but I really enjoyed it.”

According to RadioTimes, Jamie Lloyd's adaptation of Romeo & Juliet is billed as a "pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers, and fighters." However, no additional information regarding the casting beyond Tom Holland has been revealed at this time.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE