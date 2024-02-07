What role does Tom Holland play in Romeo and Juliet production? Cast, director, and more explored

Tom Holland is all set to play the lead in Romeo and Juliet and the audiences have been going gaga over the news. The news of him playing Romeo in a theatre production of the famous Shakespearean romantic tragedy was announced by the actor himself.

On February 6, Holland uploaded the poster for the upcoming play on his Instagram page. The show's director Jamie Lloyd also uploaded the same poster on the same day on Instagram.

The theatrical production of Romeo and Juliet will mark Holland's return to acting after he went on a year-long hiatus to focus on his mental health.

What role does Tom Holland play in Romeo and Juliet?

Tom Holland is all set to play Romeo in a theatrical production of Romeo and Juliet by West End. The play will be directed by Jamie Lloyd who recently directed Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard for Broadway 2024.

The poster for the play has already been released by Holland and Lloyd. It features a neo-noir vintage image of Holland in red and black. The poster also has a subtitle along with the main title which says "Violent Delights Have Violent Ends."

An official page for the theatrical production was made which provides a deeper insight into the upcoming play. Sharing the same poster and snippet from Lloyd's and Holland's Instagram, the official page for the play put up a post that read:

"Violent delights have violent ends. Tom Holland is Romeo in Jamie Lloyd’s pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters. May 2024 | Duke of York’s Theatre | 12 Weeks Only Sign Up for Priority Ticket Access: romeoandjulietldn.com"

The link attached to the post takes the viewers to a website where they can sign up for priority access to the tickets which will go online on February 13, 2024.

Who plays Juliet in the upcoming theatrical production by Jamie Lloyd?

Fans want Zendaya to play the role of Juliet in the upcoming theatrical production of Romeo and Juliet (Image via Getty)

The role of Juliet in the upcoming theatrical production of Romeo and Juliet has not been announced yet. The show's official page has only announced Holland's part as Romeo in the production so far.

Few think that Juliet's role is being kept under wraps for now to garner traction from the masses. If that is the case then the makers are absolutely succeeding in it. This is because ever since the announcement, people have been going crazy in the comments section of the posts uploaded by the artists associated with the project.

Most people vouched for Zendaya as Juliet. One user wrote:

"If Zendaya isn't juilette I'm going to be so upset."

Another one wrote:

"Zendaya Juliet right like you understand how much money I would pay."

Jamie Lloyd's Romeo and Juliet starring Tom Holland will play through May at the Duke of York’s Theatre.