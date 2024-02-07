“She is perfection”: Zendaya’s look for the Dune Part Two premiere stuns the fans

Zendaya made an assortment of public appearances recently, showcasing her fresh sartorial experiments. On February 6, the actress reached Mexico to promote her upcoming movie Dune: Part Two with her co-actors Timothy Chalamet and Florence Pugh.

In this photocall session, Zendaya exhibited a fresh design from the British designer Torishéju Dumi, exhibiting the wrap detailing. For this look, famous celebrity stylist Law Roach gave the actress kohl-laden eyes and a sleek bun.

Once photos of the Dune actress were shared online, her fans started expressing their remarks regarding Zendaya's new look. An internet user named @Kabir__k2 said,

Several other fans have commented on her looks.

Zendaya promoted Dune: Part Two in Torishéju Dumi's gown

Zendaya has been promoting her upcoming film, Dune: Part Two, which will be released on March 15, 2024. She and her co-actors recently attended a photocall in Mexico, where the actress wore an ensemble from designer Torishéju Dumi's spring 2024 collection, exuding a colorful sartorial experiment.

The dress consists of two sections. The crop top in gray accent is carved out in a closed-neck design, while two arm holes add more volume to the dress. The wrap detailing on the top exuded the signature design of Torisheju Dumi.

The designer included a low-waist skirt in black and red to finish off the structure. Another fabric wrapped with round-shaped embellishments on the waists underscores the designer's African natives. While Zendaya showcased her toned abs through the dress, the thigh-high slit of the skirt seamlessly exuded her pointy black heels.

For makeup, the Dune actress embraced the Kohled-laden eyes and subtle makeup. The famous stylist Law Roach added the finishing touches with a sleek bun and some earrings on the left ear.

According to the fans' tweets, this look of the Dune actress is great, while others mentioned that she is something else, rendering her diverse fashion preferences. On the other hand, some fan pages of the actress posted the same, where fans added remarks further.

Fans love the Mexico press tour dress ( Image via @dayacrue/ Instagram)

The picture of the actress garnered an assortment of appreciation from fans. On Instagram, some mentioned that it was one of her best looks, while others tagged her as the IT girl.

After the press tour, the actress and her co-stars reached the fan event, where Zendaya wore a Bottega Veneta dress in chocolate brown. The dress was structured as a turtleneck crop top, mirroring the bolero design. The skirt is the standout part, as it is structured with a sturdy section above the waist, followed by a high-slit silhouette. In both looks, her mini Chinese bangs, which she showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week, were missing with her parted hair.