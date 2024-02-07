How many stage plays has Tom Holland been in? Details explored ahead of Romeo and Juliet

Tom Holland may still be quite young as far as his acting career is concerned. However, the British talent has a plethora of experience, starting off in the esteemed London Theater scene, way back in 2006.

After a role with his school theater group at the 2006 Richmond Dance Festival, Holland was initially spotted by choreographer Lynne Page, who decided to cast him for what turned out to be his Theater debut.

This eventually led to his Hollywood debut, in the form of a Spanish Disaster-drama movie, The Impossible.

Holland’s talent was such that he was quickly spotted by Hollywood directors, and eventually made his mainstream ebut for the BBC series Wolf Hall. Hence, a journey which began as a theater actor eventually led him to one of the most sought-after superhero roles, in MCU's Spider-Man.

Here, we look at the kind of theater experience Tom Holland possesses, which, simply due to his quick rise up the ladder, is rather limited.

In addition to his upcoming role as Romeo in Jamie Lloyd’s Romeo and Juliet, he has only appeared in one other play. It was a musical called Billy Elliot: The Musical, in which he performed from 2008 to 2010.

Tom Holland’s theater portfolio: How many plays has he been in?

The upcoming Romeo and Juliet theater offering has been created by West End Production and boasts of a talented backroom cast alongside Jamie Lloyd. Holland will be seen as the protagonist, although other details about the play have not been released.

This is apart from the fact that the play will offer a modern retelling of the William Shakespeare epic. Regardless, while Holland is more than popular for his role as Spider-Man, he also has a decent theater portfolio.

From 2008 to 2010, the actor starred in the musical Billy Elliot, which offered a tragic tale set in a small mining town during Margaret Thatcher’s era in the UK. The musical featured Elton John as the composer, and saw Billy Elliot herself play the titular role.

The presence of the music legend meant that the play was always going to be a super hit, and that is exactly what happened, as it ran from 2008 to 2010, effectively establishing Tom Holland as an acting force to be reckoned with.

Holland’s call to fame from the mainstream film industry and Hollywood meant that he could not continue working as a theater actor. He eventually found worldwide fame via his Marvel role in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Holland then went on to star in three movies of his own, and was also a part of the Avengers saga that focussed on Thanos as the main villain. Regardless, the role of Romeo will cast him in a different light, as he will be taking up a more dynamic and serious acting credit.

Holland will attempt to bring to life one of the most iconic male romance characters in the history of media itself. It will be interesting to see what kind of character Holland takes up for the play.

Currently, no release date has been announced, which means that fans might have to wait for further updates.