Future of Spider-Man 4 in trouble as Disney+ Marvel on the verge of losing Tom Holland

In the whirlwind of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the future of Spider-Man 4 is reportedly up in the air. Rumors suggest that Disney and Sony can't agree on how to move forward with the movie, and it's causing some major delays. According to a YouTube video by Jesse Grant, there's even speculation that Tom Holland might leave.

With Holland's return still not being confirmed by official sources, the future of the friendly neighborhood hero is more uncertain than ever. In the vast world of superhero movies, Spider-Man 4's fate still hangs in the balance, much to fans' disappointment.

It remains to be seen whether Spider-Man 4 will be a reality or succumb to the drama behind the scenes. But one thing's for sure: the success of Peter Parker's next journey depends on finding the right balance between creative vision and what the fans want.

Spider-Man 4 and Fantastic 4 futures uncertain: Viral YouTube video explains why

In his YouTube video, Jesse Grant talks about the ongoing tussle between Disney and Sony over Spider-Man 4 and the addition of Fantastic 4 characters in the MCU. Grant points out the differences in how they want the movie to go, with Sony wanting to bring in previous Spider-Man actors for a big Spider-Verse.

On the other hand, Disney reportedly wants to mix Spider-Man with other MCU characters like Echo and Kingpin. The whole situation is reportedly made even more confusing by Tom Holland's being unsure about sticking around if the story doesn't live up to his expectations.

The YouTuber opines that it's weird that Marvel wants to make a Fantastic 4 movie with a female lead but doesn't care about the actual story or characters. According to him, they're just trying to please everyone instead of focusing on good storytelling.

(L) Spider-Man 4 and (R) Fantastic 4 need to have good storylines (Images via IMDb)

According to Grant, Marvel should stop obsessing over expanding their multiverse and making everything connected, because what matters to audiences is a well-told, interesting story. He ends the video by telling Marvel to focus on telling good stories instead of building a huge universe. He suggests that they take a break and think about where they want to go creatively.

He points out that movies like Matt Reeves' Batman prove that audiences care more about a good story than a big universe. He says both Spider-Man 4 and Fantastic 4 must have great plots to bring the MCU back on track and make some serious money.

Disagreements and delays over Spider-Man 4 release date

Disney and Sony are disagreeing over the future of the next Spider-Man movie (Image via IMDb)

Disney and Sony are reportedly at odds over what they want for Spider-Man 4. Disney wants to connect the web-slinging hero more with the MCU, while Sony wants to explore the Spider-Verse and maybe even bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Because of this alleged clash, they can't seem to get anything done and nobody has any idea when Spider-Man 4 will come out.

Tom Holland's stand on the uncertain future of Peter Parker

Tom Holland is reportedly feeling hopeful but also a bit cautious about what will happen to Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's willing to play the role again in another Spider-Man movie, but he wants the story to be good and do justice to the character.

Rumors also suggest there might be another installment of Spider-Man that will start filming in 2025, but as of now, there's no official comments about the same. Fans are confused because the release dates keep getting mixed up and there's no official word.

But Tom Holland is reportedly committed to respecting the history of Peter Parker and making sure his performance is on point, even with all the changes happening in superhero movies of late.

Disney and Sony are reportedly figuring out their creative differences while Tom Holland is deciding on his role, and things are intense for the web-slinger now.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here