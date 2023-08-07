"First Tom Holland, Tobey next": Hilarious Andrew Garfield memes erupt as Italy pictures go viral 

Andrew Garfield’s Italian getaway has left the internet in a frenzy. The Spiderman: No Way Home star was recently spotted off the coasts of Positano on Saturday. It appeared as if the 39-year-old was taking a dip into the Tyrrhenian Sea on a luxury yacht. The actor was accompanied by friends and a picture with one of them sparked hilarious reactions online.

The actor was seen only wearing a pair of black swim trunks. The people who have accompanied him on the trip remain unknown however, Just Jared reported that one of them was model Helena Althof. The actor was spotted jumping off the boat, taking a shower and hanging out with friends.

Unfortunately, he was also paparazzied in an awkward position. Andrew Garfield was seen leaning towards a railing of the boat with a man right behind him. It appeared as if the Tick, Tick Boom! star was mid-sentence. Since he was sans t-shirt, it appeared as if he was naked.

It appeared as if Garfield was in a compromising position. Netizens endlessly trolled him for the same. One internet user referred to Tom Holland also in a tweet by saying:

Netizen reacts to the viral yacht photo (Image via Twitter)

The netizen was referring to Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room scene where he got intimate with another man.

Netizens react to the viral Andrew Garfield photo

Many took to Twitter and were in hysterics. A few comments online read:

Netizen reacts to the viral yacht photo (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the viral yacht photo (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the viral yacht photo (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the viral yacht photo (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the viral yacht photo (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the viral yacht photo (Image via Twitter)

Before heading to Italy, Andrew Garfield was spotted spending time with Ariana Grande in London.

The former is not the only one who has vacationed in Positano. The location has become a celebrity favorite. Modern Family star Sofia Vergara spent time there just days before announcing her shocking split from Joe Manganiello.

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka also vacationed along the Amalfi Coast two years ago.

The Selling Sunset cast also took a group trip to the travel destination.

Andrew Garfield recently revealed that he was eager to take on more Spiderman roles. In a recent interview he shared that he believes that there is “endless potential” for his character in the future. He added:

“Whether we film it or not, there’s a story happening in a universe somewhere. There’s endless potential with this character and other interactions.”

Fans now await for Garfield to return as Spiderman.