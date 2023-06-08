Tom Holland decides to pause acting career after string of blockbusters

After achieving a phenomenal streak of success in both films and TV series, renowned actor Tom Holland has announced that he will take a hiatus from his acting career.

Over the past few years, Holland's acting career has been nothing short of remarkable. The actor continues to enjoy the wave of success generated by the record-shattering Spider-Man: No Way Home, which left an indelible mark at the box office at the close of 2021 and into 2022.

This movie was just one of many in which Holland played a leading role in recent years, with other notable projects including Disney's animated feature Onward and Sony Pictures' action-adventure Uncharted. All of this has enabled the actor to maintain a consistent presence in the public eye outside of his superhero persona in the Marvel universe.

The reason behind Tom Holland's temporary retirement

Unveiling the Reasons for His Acting Hiatus - The star actor sheds light on his decision to step away from the limelight (Image via Getty)

During a conversation with Extra TV, the superstar actor revealed that he's planning to hit the pause button on his acting career for a while.

Tom Holland opened up about experiencing an added layer of stress from his role as the leading actor and producer of Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room. He shared his experiences of delving into new emotional territories and handling the challenges that come with film production.

Holland admitted:

"Yeah, it was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.

Holland further continued:

But I really enjoyed it. I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer. I'm no stranger to hard work. I've always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work."

However, the intense experience working on the series led him to take a breather. He candidly revealed that he had to take a break following the rigorous filming of the series.

He took a week off to unwind on a beach in Mexico, and following that, decided to take a sabbatical from acting for a year, attributing this decision to the arduous nature of creating the series. Despite this, Holland remains eager to see the fruits of his hard work when it is released.

Although filming for The Crowded Room wrapped up in September 2022, it is unclear when Tom Holland embarked on his hiatus. Holland's upcoming project, a Fred Astaire biopic by Sony Pictures, found its director earlier this year, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter in February, hinting that this movie could mark his return to the silver screen.

Tom Holland joins a string of other actors also on hiatus

Anticipating Tom's Return to the Big Screen - Fans eagerly await the Spider-Man star's comeback after a year-long break (Image via Apple)

Tom Holland joins a list of actors recently deciding to take breaks from their acting careers, including Marvel comrades Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, and Andrew Garfield.

Considering Holland's incredibly packed schedule over the past few years, and his blossoming relationship with Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, it is not surprising that he has chosen to take some time off to recuperate.

TCR UPDATES @CrowdedRoomUpd tom holland sharing his excitement about fans watching the show tom holland sharing his excitement about fans watching the show https://t.co/i7mZ5zMcRP

While the exact date of Holland's return remains unknown, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have already commenced work on Spider-Man 4, which is expected to resume in full force after the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike concludes.

At only 27 years old, Tom Holland has a promising future ahead of him in the film and television industry. This pause will undoubtedly rejuvenate him, paving the way for him to return with the same vigor and dedication he has consistently demonstrated in his remarkable career.

