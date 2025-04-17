“The energy is there”— Internet reacts to Justin Bieber vibing with Sexyy Red at her 27th birthday celebration

Singer Justin Bieber was recently seen enjoying time with rapper Sexyy Red at her 27th birthday bash. According to a Complex report from April 16, on the night of April 14, following the first weekend of Coachella, the artists visited The Players Club in downtown Los Angeles, owned by Shante Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s wife.

Both Bieber and Red wore Pimps-themed outfits. Bieber danced with the St. Louis rapper while donning a white fur coat and gold chains. In contrast, the U My Everything performer was styled in a red robe, a white swimsuit, a large furry hat, and a red belt featuring a money sign. The two then moved to the club's VIP area.

Now that the video of Bieber and Sexyy Red dancing together has gone viral, it has sparked hilarious reactions from netizens. They flooded the comment section of Pop Crave’s April 17 X post to share their thoughts on it. One user wrote that it's definitely unexpected, but it works for them.

“Unexpected but I'm into this. This works for me. The energy is there,” wrote one user.

Others also reacted similarly as they supported the duo. One person asked if they were working on a collaboration, while another pointed out that it looks like they are having fun.

“Why do I lowkey need a collab between them? And why do I feel like it would sound good?” another one wrote.

“They look like having fun lol,” noted one user.

“OH A HIT IS COMING,” one user speculated.

Additionally, others echoed the same sentiment; one observed that Justin Bieber looked truly happy, while another expressed their intrigue.

“He finally seems to have fun,” one claimed.

“This is the happiest he looked in a while,” one X user said.

“Did not expect this, but I’m intrigued,” one commented.

Justin Bieber and Sexyy Red were spotted together three days ago

The birthday celebration took place a few days after Bieber and his wife of six years, Hailey Bieber, attended the first weekend of Coachella 2025. During the birthday party, Red and Justin Bieber were spotted dancing in a secluded area of the club, with the Stay singer jumping up and down, seemingly enjoying the music.

According to a report from Billboard, in the video she uploaded to her Instagram, she wrote the caption:

"My 2 personalities.”

She then posted another twerking video with her new song, Hoochie Coochie, as the background music.

In one of the event's viral videos, Red introduces the singer to one of her partygoers. GloRilla also joins them. The video sparked considerable buzz on social media, with comments about how "happy" he appeared after Justin Bieber shared a mental health update that left many feeling concerned.

On March 13, the Sorry singer openly shared on Instagram his struggle with "imposter syndrome," revealing that he still feels "unworthy, like a fraud," even when others affirm his achievements.

"I definitely feel unqualified and unequipped most days.”

Justin Bieber further wrote in the post, written like a poem on his Instagram Stories:

“People told me my whole life, ‘wow Justin u deserve that… And I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something It made me feel sneaky like ‘Damn if they only knew my thoughts…

“How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this. I say all this to say. If you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Nevertheless, whether or not Red and Bieber are launching a collaboration remains to be seen.

