"Justin Bieber & Katy Perry experienced the same thing" — Internet reacts to Lil Nas X claiming he’s lost control of the right side of his face

26-year-old rapper Lil Nas X has recently been admitted to the hospital after suffering from sudden partial paralysis of the right side of his face.

On April 14, Nas even took to Instagram and shared a video, stating the same in the caption. In the video, the rapper could be seen trying to do a full grin while failing at it, and then saying:

"Bro, I can't even laugh right."

He later updated his fans about his situation through Instagram stories. In one of them, he wrote that he was going to be fine and asked his followers to not be sad for him. In the latest story updated a few hours ago, Nas wrote that his face was going to stay that way for some time and "that's it."

The Instagram video of Lil Nas X talking about the sudden partial paralysis gained attention on social media. Many netizens immediately recalled Justin Bieber and Katy Perry's incidents back in 2022. A netizen (@Arnold_Von_Mash) tweeted:

"Justin Bieber & Katy Perry experienced the same thing a while back. Is it the same thing? Or?"

A user questioned:

"Why does this happen so often to singers / celebrities?"

"Bieber had the same thing happen too?" added a tweet.

A lot of other netizens flooded the platforms, expressing concerns for the young rapper. A user commented:

"Tf is it a stroke."

"Wishing you a speedy recovery. Get well soon Lil 🤍," wrote another one.

In June 2022, Justin Bieber shared that he was suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In October 2022, Katy Perry was seen struggling to lift her right eyelid. The singer finally had to use her hands to do it. This sparked varied speculations from a face paralysis to a "glitch." Previously, during the 2021 season of American Idol, Katy revealed having wonk eye.

Lil Nas X has just released his compilation album titled Days Before Dreamboy late last month

A few weeks before Lil Nas X got hospitalized for partial facial paralysis, he had just released his compilation album titled Days Before Dreamboy on March 28. The rapper reportedly told People that the prime theme of this album was to embrace oneself the way they were.

He told the outlet:

"I wanna be myself more than ever this era. I want to be completely free out there, only doing the things that I wanna do. If I do not want to do it, I'm not doing it."

The Grammy winning singer further added that one factor that stopped him from growing more was his urge to please everybody. This was his first project since he last dropped his EP titled Montero back in 2021.

As for his current medical condition, Lil Nas X has not particularly specified what has caused the face paralysis. Thus, netizens have gone all out with their speculations. While some claimed it was Ramsay Hunt syndrome, others did not want to rule the possibilities of it being Bell's palsy. Meanwhile, some even thought it could be a stroke.

